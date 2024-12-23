Supporting the Lui Family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $11,200
Campaign funds will be received by Dathan Lui Jr
Hello everyone, my name is Dathan Lui Jr., also known as Little Fili. In late September, my father suffered a severe hemorrhagic stroke that left him with significant complications. Despite the challenges, he was making remarkable progress and was expected to make a full recovery within nine months. However, while moving steadily in the right direction, tragedy occurred on December 22nd at midnight when he went into cardiac arrest, which led to his passing.
As many of you know my father was a loving and devoted man who meant the world to our family. As a father of five, a brother, a son, and a husband, he poured his heart into everything he did and always put his family first. He was full of life, but tragically, his journey was cut short at the age of 48, leaving behind his two little children. He had a deep love for music, enjoyed traveling, cherished family moments, and found joy in cooking meals that brought us closer together. He was not just our protector but also our sole provider, working tirelessly to ensure we had everything we needed. His sudden loss has left us heartbroken and facing significant financial challenges. We are starting this fundraiser to honor his memory and to help our family during this difficult time. Your support would mean so much as we navigate this unimaginable loss and work to rebuild our lives. Thank you for keeping us in your thoughts.
I am sorry about the passing of your dad. I know this is not much but please know my thoughts and prayers are with your family. May God surround you with His love and presence. Love - Sang & family.
Our love and prayers are with you all.
Sending our love to the family.
May God be with you guys in this time of mourning. Dathan was a great friend.
We love you and are holding you tight in prayer. Your husband/ Father’s love and guidance will forever be a part of each one of you- may you cling to those fond memories. Praising the Lord alongside you for the hope of heaven knowing we will see him again. May the Lord bless you and keep you.
John 14:1-4. We are saddened to hear about the loss of your Dad. The love we have heard, about how good of a Man he was, we pray brings comfort to you. God was happy with the work your Dad did; and his work was done and God was ready for him to come home. I pray this brings joy to you knowing the angels in heaven are cheering you on. God has a plan for your future. Go make Him proud!
Sending our love and prayers to the Lui family!
Thoughts and prayers to the Lui family.
Prayers to my cousin Dathan's family. I love you. Love, Ricky & Liz
My heart breaks for you all. DayDAY was an amazing friend from Junior High and even now when I would run into him always happy to see him and chat on FB.. I continue to pray for you all. God be with you. Dathan you will be missed in this world by so many.
Our deepest condolences. Please know our hearts & continued prayers are with the Lui Aiga.
Rest is Paradise Mr. Lui. It was truly a blessing getting to know you over the years. Your memory will live forever in our hearts. Thank you for everything.
The least I can do, I pray you revive all the help you need :)
There’s just too many things I already miss about this guy, and that list grows longer every day.
