Supporting the Lui Family

Hello everyone, my name is Dathan Lui Jr., also known as Little Fili. In late September, my father suffered a severe hemorrhagic stroke that left him with significant complications. Despite the challenges, he was making remarkable progress and was expected to make a full recovery within nine months. However, while moving steadily in the right direction, tragedy occurred on December 22nd at midnight when he went into cardiac arrest, which led to his passing.





As many of you know my father was a loving and devoted man who meant the world to our family. As a father of five, a brother, a son, and a husband, he poured his heart into everything he did and always put his family first. He was full of life, but tragically, his journey was cut short at the age of 48, leaving behind his two little children. He had a deep love for music, enjoyed traveling, cherished family moments, and found joy in cooking meals that brought us closer together. He was not just our protector but also our sole provider, working tirelessly to ensure we had everything we needed. His sudden loss has left us heartbroken and facing significant financial challenges. We are starting this fundraiser to honor his memory and to help our family during this difficult time. Your support would mean so much as we navigate this unimaginable loss and work to rebuild our lives. Thank you for keeping us in your thoughts.