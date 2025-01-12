supporting the Martinez Family

Help Us Give My Mom the Farewell She Deserves





To all my friends and kind-hearted strangers,

I come with a heavy heart and I'm embarrassed for asking this, I am in DESPERATE need I'm asking for your support during this incredibly difficult time. My mom, the most loving and devoted mother anyone could ask for, has recently passed away. She was not only the heart of our family but also a constant source of kindness, love, and support to everyone she met. There are no words that can express how deeply we miss her.

As my family is going through this overwhelming situation, we're trying to honor her memory the best way possible. The cost of her cremation funeral is $3,400, we do have the funds they are temporarily tied up due to the reading of her will. We are in a situation where we cannot access the money right now, but we want to ensure that she is laid to rest with the dignity and respect she so deeply deserves. Its been a week since my mother died and she's still in the hospital morgue, I've found a funeral home to do the services but I was hoping to pay on a plan until my funds are released. So my mom is waiting to be picked up but until I can get her body the funeral home wants payment before getting her. I took care of my mom in her last days and my so called family won't even answer the phone or even send their condolences.

I'm humbly asking NO I"M BEGGING for your help to loan me half or cover the cost of her cremation and funeral expenses. Any contribution, no matter how small, would mean the world to us.

My mom was the best mom ever, and we want to honor her memory in a way that reflects the love she gave to all of us. Your support will make a huge difference in helping us say goodbye to the most important person in our lives.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, and support.

With gratitude,

Stephanie