The Lozano Family is Adopting

Hello everyone!

Marco and I have decided to grow our family through private adoption!

Since we got married, it has always been a dream of ours to adopt, but due to my job of working through the state, foster to adopt is not an option. As many of you know, private adoption can be very expensive so we are reaching out to our family and friends to walk through this journey with us and help us reach this goal .

Marco and I have struggled with fertility since getting married and continue to put our faith in the Lord that one day, we will get to experience becoming parents and growing our family (sooner rather than later).

Please consider donating to help us through this next chapter of life of becoming parents. If you are unable to donate, please continue to keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we tackle this next life adventure.