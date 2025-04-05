Campaign Image

Talent Show Time!

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by jada campbell

Campaign funds will be received by LOVEU2

Calling all talent! 🎤 We're a nonprofit startup company hosting our first event, a talent show on 0412, and we need your help to secure the perfect venue! 🏠 We have an amazing lineup of performers ready to dazzle the crowd, but we need your support to make this event unforgettable. 💥 Your contributions will go towards securing the dream venue and covering event production costs. Let's make this a night to remember! 🎉 Join us in making this event a success and support the arts! 🎨 Donate now and be a part of the magic! 🔮

Recent Donations
Show:
Paul Wegner
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Good luck

Sherrie Hopkins
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Much success on your talent show! God will continue to bless you as you desire to bless others❤️🙂

