Campaign Image

Love & Support for Cliff & Renae

Raised:

 USD $3,270

Campaign created by Michelle Fitzgerald

Campaign funds will be received by Renae Miller

Love & Support for Cliff & Renae

Family and friends, thank you so much for your outpouring concern, love and support to my family during this difficult time.  So many of you have expressed wanting to do something for my parents.  We decided to set this up for anyone that would like to show love and support for them.  Please know that my family is so beyond grateful for all the prayers, calls and text messages.  We are standing in faith that God will turn this tragedy into a victory.  Love to all!  Thank you so much!!  ♥️

Recent Donations
Show:
Brenda Miller
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

God will work it all out for good! Praying abundant blessings on you! Love you both so much!

Joanne zich
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you so much

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Glad you all were okay! God bless

Beth Bates
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for you! Love Beth

Brian-Natalie Lane
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying GOOD things ahead for my amazing Uncle Cliff & Aunt Renae. Ephesians 3:20 We love you guys!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

With love and prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Just know that you are LOVED!

Morgan Gerber
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you guys

Fran Rabbitt
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love and prayers!

Heather Carl
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

May God abuntly bless and multiply. Praying for you all. Xoxo

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Melissa Osha
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Tami Beckel
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending some love your way!

Larry Koons
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Amy Cook
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Terena Valenti
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Continued prayers for you all

CJ and Sara Miller
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

John Lloyd
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo