Love & Support for Cliff & Renae

Raised:
USD $3,270
Campaign funds will be received by Renae Miller
Family and friends, thank you so much for your outpouring concern, love and support to my family during this difficult time. So many of you have expressed wanting to do something for my parents. We decided to set this up for anyone that would like to show love and support for them. Please know that my family is so beyond grateful for all the prayers, calls and text messages. We are standing in faith that God will turn this tragedy into a victory. Love to all! Thank you so much!! ♥️
God will work it all out for good! Praying abundant blessings on you! Love you both so much!
Love you so much
Glad you all were okay! God bless
Prayers for you! Love Beth
Praying GOOD things ahead for my amazing Uncle Cliff & Aunt Renae. Ephesians 3:20 We love you guys!
With love and prayers.
Just know that you are LOVED!
Praying for you guys
Sending love and prayers!
May God abuntly bless and multiply. Praying for you all. Xoxo
Sending some love your way!
Continued prayers for you all
