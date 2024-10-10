Aid Storm Victims to Reconnect Rebuild and Restore

Bridging the Digital Divide

Hurricane Helene and Milton ravaged coastal communities across the southeastern United States, leaving countless individuals without homes, essential services, and most importantly, a lifeline to the outside world. In the remote counties of Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, North and South Carolina, and Georgia, the storm's devastation was particularly severe, with many areas experiencing complete loss of cell service and Wi-Fi connectivity.

These connectivity disruptions have created a devastating barrier to recovery. Without access to the internet, survivors struggle to seek help from emergency services critical to survival, communicate with loved ones, and access vital information and long-term resources for recovery and restoration of their families' lives. It's a digital isolation that compounds the trauma of the storms.



To address this urgent need, the L.O.V.E. Pod community is working to aid the efforts of veteran organization, Never Forgotten (501c3) & elected officials on the ground, working alongside their neighbors for rescue, recovery, and restoration of communication services.

Your donation will help purchase and distribute 250 L.O.V.E. Baby Pods emergency portable, SATELLITE, Wi-Fi devices, pre-loaded with a 30-day data package, and re-loadable through an app for future use. L.O.V.E Pod is capable of providing service for up to 9 devices per household, in shared temporary housing, or for volunteers & emergency providers working in the hardest hit rural areas left without internet availability.



Restore communication: Enable survivors to reach out to family and friends, seek assistance from emergency services, and stay informed about the latest updates.

Let's work together to ensure first responders, and volunteers have the technological equipment required to reconnect those in rural areas who are the most negatively affected and who in many cases will be most delayed in receiving governmental restoration.

Facilitate recovery: Provide access to online resources, job search tools, and educational materials, aiding in the rebuilding process.

Bridge the digital divide: Ensure that everyone, regardless of location or circumstances, has the opportunity to connect and recover as quickly as possible.

This Wi-Fi Lifeline is designed to assist during an emergency, in cellular dead zones, as an alternative to unsafe, public Wi-Fi. Critically, it keeps your data private, and your devices secure from malware and viruses while online.

L.O.V.E Baby Pods connect to the strongest signal available in 3 ways:



4G LTE +, FirstNet and other Emergency Bands, and the satellite-assisted L.O.V.E. MESH Network. This is a multi-carrier and multi-transport system to keep you online during an emergency.

Make calls and texts even in emergencies when cell towers are down with a Free VOIP number for your phone that works alongside your normal carrier, issued number, and even on phones with NO Carrier.



By providing these portable Wi-Fi devices, we're not just restoring connectivity; we're restoring hope.

Together, we can help survivors rebuild their lives and emerge stronger from this devastating storm.

Join us in bridging the digital divide and ensuring that no one is left behind.

Together We Rise!