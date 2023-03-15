Love for Levi Axtell and Family

Levi Axtell, a young father from Grand Marais, Minnesota, faces confinement after an incident with Larry Scully, a convicted child sex offender who was accused of stalking Levi's daughter outside her daycare.

Members of the Scully family have spoken up about their experiences of abuse at his hands, and we hope the alliance forming between the families of Levi Axtell and Larry Scully is just the start of a journey that will lead to community and nationwide healing and justice.

The Axtell family is grateful for the support of their small community in Cook County, Minnesota, as well as people beyond who hear their story and have offered solidarity.

In addition to your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, we ask for your contribution to help ease the financial burden on the family. We want to ensure his young daughter and their family have their needs met during the judicial process and secure financial stability for her future.

Thank you for your donations and encouragement. We could not do this without you, and we are so grateful for your outpouring of love and for sharing Levi's story.

