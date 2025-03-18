Support Farmers Who Lost Cows to Asinine Violence

Cases of Animal Cruelty broke out in Southeastern Lancaster County, PA on Saturday, March 15th. A nightmare turned reality when several farmers found their cows dead and suffering and a horse suffering as well from multiple gun shot wounds to their heads and bodies.

Around 3 AM on Saturday morning these innocent animals were out in their pastures and became targets for horrible individual(s). Police are still unaware how many people are involved in the shootings and currently have no leads.

At least 4 of the cows have been confirmed dead from these horrific events. One cow has been transported to New Bolton Animal Hospital to be treated for her wounds while the other cows as well as a horse were able to receive veterinary care at home and will hopefully recover.

These are our customers, our neighbors and our friends. These are innocent farmers and animals that someone(s) targeted for their own sickening reasons. They did absolutely nothing wrong to deserve what happened to them.

This fund is being set up to help with veterinary bills and replacing the cattle that were lost. These animals are/were their livelihood.

If you are able to donate to this fund please do so because no one deserves this, furthermore these animals didn't deserve the suffering that they were put through.

Thank you and God Bless,

Ethan Wentworth & Rusty Herr

NoBull Solutions LLC