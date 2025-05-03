Help Lorna Get an Autism Evaluation

Little Lorna has failed her initial autism assessment and has been referred to developmental pediatrics for a full evaluation. Due to long wait times at Medicaid-accepting facilities, we are seeking funding to facilitate an autism evaluation at a private practice in Greenville. Early diagnosis is crucial for Lorna's development, as it will enable timely access to vital resources such as ABA therapy and in-home help, ultimately maximizing her potential for positive long-term developmental progress. Lorna's family is eager to provide her with the support she needs, but they cannot do it alone. Will you help us give Lorna the chance she deserves? Please contribute to her campaign today! (If we do not meet or beat goal funding the funds will be allocated to temporary mobility aids and safe sleep solutions for Lorna.) #LornasJourney #AutismAwareness #EarlyIntervention