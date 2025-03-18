Freedom From Slavery

Set His people free. Amir & Angela have dedicated themselves to spreading the Good News of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the land of Pakistan. Helping to break the bondage of slavery and setting the people in the land free, they have done MUCH good with the helpful donations of those who have felt the move upon their hearts to give to this noble cause. Every soul that God has blessed with life deserves the inherent right to be free from all the schemes of the enemy - schemes he employs to keep the bonds and shackles upon the Lord's greatest creation, His children. The open air sermons they have given to a hungry peoples have grown to a need for a new church building... but their core mission remains: reaching out to those needing to be set free, both spiritually as well as those bound by their current situations.

May the Lord move your hearts to contribute to this continued and growing work that He is doing in and through Amir & Angela. Sending up a prayer to the heavens has the power to move mountains...an act that all of us have access to. Yet, if you have the means to help financially would you consider helping further by offering a tithe, an act of generosity that has tangible impacts on the lives of those that God puts in their path.

In Amir's words: Dear brothers and sisters, first of all, I am grateful to the Lord who chose us for his service and made us for his glory to serve Jesus Christ our Savior. There can be no role of the government in this because in case of calamity or disease, the last resort for these poor families is to borrow from the owner of the brick factory in which an agreement is made with them as long as you repay the loan. If they will not pay they will never go back. These poor families have no money to feed their children because of the low wages they are contracted to never repay their debts. And they cannot pay and are forced to live a life of slavery. And by conveying the message of the gospel, we also help all these families from place to place every month. The debts of all these families are different and not the same. By God's grace, we have helped to free many families so far. Glory be to our Christ Lord he provided us. We are buying the freedom of these slaves by paying their debts. When we rescue a family, We rent a home for them for the first 2-3 months, give them some money to buy some basic domestic needs and food. But as their debt grows, with no means of repayment, these laborers become condemned to a lifetime of work in the kilns, with their debt passing onto their children when they die. These children are denied basic human rights and forced to work in slurry pits, mould bricks by hand and stoke furnaces.The true fight is ensuring that they are empowered to thrive in society once they are freed. The experience of long-term abuse is a lasting wound that cannot be healed immediately at the point of rescue. Many children are unable to eat, or even cry, for several weeks after being brought to safety, let alone feel empowered enough to pursue new skills or regain trust in their communities. It is impossible, out of their poverty, to pay off the debts, and these debts can be passed down from generation to generation. Despised, despairing and trapped, the bonded brick kiln workers live their lives like a slave 😢

Thank you for considering helping. With gratitude to Him, who is more than able, we say Thank You - and Hallelujah!








