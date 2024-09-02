Qidong Xia’s Legal Defense Fund

Goal:
USD $300,000
Raised:
USD $156,227
Campaign funds will be received by Qidong Xia
From 2017, I participated in the whistleblower movement, I organized a lot of activities and faced all kinds of threats to me and my family members. Now the most difficult thing for me and my family is there are a lot of legal cases against me and my business.I used almost all of my time on the movement without stable source of income in past 4 years, so I hope the righteous and kind friends can help me to get through this tough times, I will let you know where the donations used, thank you.
感謝萬佛萬神保佑 一定能贏 也該我們贏一回了
感恩节之夜，祝福长岛哥全家健康快乐幸福❤️❤️ 感恩遇见，上帝保佑好人一生平安！🙏🙏
岛哥你好，做为爆料革命坚定的墙内战友，作为坚定维护真爆料革命战友，坚持爆料革命唯真不破，我坚定的支持你，愿和你在一起，为爆料革命付出哪怕是微不足道的一腔热血。感谢你一直以来的付出，为您的家庭祝福！墙内战友
岛哥加油
不忘初心🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
长岛哥，感谢您四年来的献奉。希望您和您的家人平安快乐。
月黑见渔灯，孤光一点萤。 微微风簇浪，散作满河星。 宝可梦战友：借用这首诗来表达心意。愿您这盏孤灯，终能化作星河，映亮夜空！
島哥直心，天地可鑒。所遭迫害，感同身受。你我身隔紅牆，然而心已相見。希望以此綿薄之力，與真心滅共之戰友一起，助您順利度過難關。莫失莫離，滅共不移！你我大家齊心協力，一起拉板車！
将心比心 人溺己溺 不负良知 不辱使命 长岛哥加油！
兄弟，欢迎回归
大哥，等你回来
四年的相伴，我相信长岛哥是真战友。希望你一切都好。我们灭共后见。
我不想说，但我知道岛哥一定会挺住
給您再添根火柴
打不跪下的岛哥，你绝不孤单，风雨中与你同行！
岛哥，给您再添根儿火柴🙏🙏🙏
岛哥：這些年的历练成就了你是一位沉穩更堅強的勇者，我們見證了這個過程… 真戰友一直在周圍，加油！
身着佛系，本应口吐莲花，不想仍然一口污秽。那就再筹一次，还请收下。
眨眼之间战友：长岛哥，我们都支持你，咱们坚持到最后！！
God bless Miles and you
