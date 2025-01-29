Logan Zakeri's Beach Reach Mission trip





Dear friends and family,

I am excited to share that the Lord has called me to go on a mission trip through the Baptist Christian Ministry to Florida. This opportunity is a chance for me to share my faith and spread the love of Christ to those in need. I strongly believe that my personal testimony will resonate with many people there, and I feel that the Lord has been preparing me for this moment through the guidance and mentorship of those around me. These mentors have equipped me to step out in faith, especially in challenging and intense environments like the one I will encounter on this trip. However, I cannot do this alone. I am reaching out to you for your prayers and financial support to help fund this mission. Your generous donations will not only help me go, but will also support the work we will do to impact lives for Christ. Thank you so much for considering partnering with me in this mission.

Love,

Logan Zakeri



