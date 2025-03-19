Supporting the Living Off Grid Show

Monthly Goal:
USD $800
Total Raised:
USD $300
Raised this month:
USD $300
Campaign funds will be received by James Calhoun
Hello,
I am a broadcaster who relies on donations to keep the show on the air.
I am in my fourth year and broadcast on Shortwave radio as well as public access. My shows help people become self sufficient as I talk about survival and prepping.
If I can reach my monthly goal I will expand my reach.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.