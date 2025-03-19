Campaign Image

Supporting the Living Off Grid Show

Monthly Goal:

 USD $800

Total Raised:

 USD $300

Raised this month:

 USD $300

Campaign created by James Calhoun

Campaign funds will be received by James Calhoun

Supporting the Living Off Grid Show

Hello,

I am a broadcaster who relies on donations to keep the show on the air.

I am in my fourth year and broadcast on Shortwave radio as well as public access. My shows help people become self sufficient as I talk about survival and prepping.

If I can reach my monthly goal I will expand my reach.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 hour ago

