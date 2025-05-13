Hit while biking need help surviving

Todd is an amazing artist, human and friend. He was enjoying returning to biking after a long winter, and was struck by a motorist and critically injured April 25th. He sustained critical injuries and had been literally on the verge of death the first couple of days. He is now out of the worst of the danger zone, but will have a very long, uncertain path to recovery and we still don't know what life will be like on the other side of it.

He was the primary breadwinner, and his catastrophic injuries have left his wife Lorie struggling not only emotionally but financially. They have applied for temporary medical leave from Todd's job, but have been told it will take at least 6 weeks for them to process and get any relief from that, and they are not sure about what this means for the future as well. For now Lorie is visiting Todd daily to be there with him and check on how he is doing. She most needs help with being able to feed herself, their beloved two dogs and keeping the lights on. Anything you can do to help while they navigate how to survive this is much appreciated.