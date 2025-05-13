Campaign Image

Hit while biking need help surviving

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $2,510

Campaign created by Lorie Bolduc

Campaign funds will be received by Lorie Bolduc

Hit while biking need help surviving

Todd is an amazing artist, human and friend. He was enjoying returning to biking after a long winter, and was struck by a motorist and critically injured April 25th. He sustained critical injuries and had been literally on the verge of death the first couple of days. He is now out of the worst of the danger zone, but will have a very long, uncertain path to recovery and we still don't know what life will be like on the other side of it.

He was the primary breadwinner, and his catastrophic injuries have left his wife Lorie struggling not only emotionally but financially. They have applied for temporary medical leave from Todd's job, but have been told it will take at least 6 weeks for them to process and get any relief from that, and they are not sure about what this means for the future as well. For now Lorie is visiting Todd daily to be there with him and check on how he is doing. She most needs help with being able to feed herself, their beloved two dogs and keeping the lights on. Anything you can do to help while they navigate how to survive this is much appreciated. No photo description available.No photo description available.

Recent Donations
Show:
Julia Smith
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

All my best wishes to Duncan and to you

Tim and Jennifer Burke
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

So sorry to hear the absolute horror of what you and Todd are going through, sending love and healing vibes from back in Florida.

Justin Fisher
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Steve W
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Doug Van Beek
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Justin Fisher
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We will keep going and raise what is needed

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Terry Brown
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Swift recovery Duncan

Alonya Cullinan
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

I wish you all the very best for your recovery. Kind regards Alonya (Friend of Marjorie Lenehan)

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Just a little help to keep you going from a Facebook friend. My husband used to ride his bike to work so this hits very close to home. Take care!

Jason Bolduc
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Stay strong and keep healing!

Alex de Vos
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

All the best and thinking of you guys.

Joan San-Claire
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Lisa Pilotte
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Barbara Cleveland
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love and prayers with this gift!

Cristobal
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

I'm so sorry about this, healing thoughts heading north.....

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Positive thoughts & energy sent y’alls way!

Gaean Allusions Pottery
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo