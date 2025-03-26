Launching Little Lenders!

Help Us Launch Little Lenders: Supporting Moms, One Borrowed Item at a Time

Welcoming a new baby is one of life’s most beautiful moments—but it can also be one of the most financially overwhelming. At Little Lenders, we believe that no mother should have to choose between essential postpartum or baby care equipment and other basic needs.



We’re creating a nonprofit lending library where moms can borrow high-quality pregnancy, postpartum, and baby gear—for free or at a very low cost—during the times they need it most. Whether it’s a breast pump, bassinet, baby carrier, or postpartum recovery supplies, Little Lenders aims to lighten the load for growing families.



But we need your help to get started.



Your donation will go directly toward start-up costs like:



• Initial cleaning of inventory of baby and postpartum essentials

• Safe, clean storage items

• Website and lending system setup

• Outreach to moms and community partners

Every dollar brings us closer to launching a service that supports moms, reduces waste, and builds a community of care.



Let’s show families they’re not alone. Donate today and help us put love—and baby gear—into the hands of those who need it most.





