Brittany and Jae Litke’s Path Towards A Family

This was never supposed to be our story. After years of wrong turns we finally met, fell in love and married. Next was to come the baby in the baby carriage. Deep in our hearts we felt that God had called us to be parents. So, we planned; spending most of our dating and engaged years dreaming of the parents we would be, and the life we would make for our children.





The week before Thanksgiving of 2018 I had my first late cycle and with bated breath took a test at work; dreaming of how I was going to tell Jae and my family. We had been trying for 2 months and I was sure that our dreams were about to come true. I mean, it was that easy for so many around us. Three minutes later the test came back negative.





Flash forward nearly 6 years, major health hurdles (including Jae’s near death, septic bone infections, heart problems, kidney problems, my thyroid and Bell’s palsy, etc), and that dream has remained elusive. We have watched what feels like everyone else around us get that oh so precious wish…but every month, test, year the answer for us has been negative.





We have seen 2 OB’s, and now have seen a specialist in ABQ. It is with this specialist that we have discovered that the chances of us conceiving naturally are nearly zero. We never saw this coming, and it has left us defeated.





There are 2 next steps for us, both are procedural interventions, both come with gigantic price tags that we cannot afford.





Sadly, insurance will not contribute a cent to this endeavor. Infertility procedures and treatments are considered “elective” (Who knew I was choosing this pain?). The first procedure (which is actually 4, but they predict it’s going to take that long) is going to cost approximately $15,000.





If that doesn’t work we will move onto IVF and, based on a friend’s experience, that will cost about $40,000. We have looked at adoption options but those are even more expensive than infertility treatments, or come with so much red tape it is an impossibility for us.





So, we are trying the first procedure and asking our friends, our village, to help us change our story. We have played the infertility close to the vest, not willing to publish our struggles. Actually, if I’m being honest, Jae plays it close and I tend to be an open book. But we have hit a critical point where we cannot do this on our own.





Below is the link to the GiveSendGo account we have set up to try and raise the funds. GiveSendGo is much like GoFundMe but is Christian based and has fewer fees. ANY donation in any amount is more appreciated than you can imagine.





We firmly believe the adage “God can take broken pieces and turn them into masterpieces”. In that vein of thought we will be constructing a collage of broken pieces and write the name of every donor on one of those pieces, to show our future child the masterpiece of love that helped them come into this world.





Other ways you can help is to pray for us and this future child, and share our story.





We extend our most heartfelt gratitude to all of you in advance.





Much love;

Jae & Brittany Litke





“Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.”

‭‭Romans‬ ‭12‬:‭12‬ ‭NIV‬‬



