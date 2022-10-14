Literature 4 Africa

Transforming Nations by Life Changing Literature

Bibles for Africa

• Special Project – Bibles in indigenous African languages

• Printing of Old Testament Survey and New Testament Survey books for pastors, chaplains, teachers and evangelists throughout Africa.

• Audio-Bibles and Film Evangelism equipment to empower Evangelists and Chaplains.

• Study Bibles for Pastors.

• Printing and Translation projects.

• Leadership training, Literature Distribution and Love in Action across Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania, Congo, Uganda, Sudan, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Swaziland.

• Reprinting Biblical Principles for Africa book.

• Literature4Africa Bible, book, Gospel and tract distribution throughout Africa.

“He who sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and he who sows bountifully will also reap bountifully. So let each one give as he purposed in his heart, not grudgingly or of necessity, for God loves a cheerful giver. God is able to make all grace abound toward you, that you, always having all sufficiency in all things, may have in abundance for every good work.” 2 Corinthians 9:6-8





For South Africans you can find our banking details on our Frontline Fellowship Website: https://www.frontlinemissionsa.org/donate-to-frontline-fellowship---south-africa.html