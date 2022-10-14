Campaign Image
Literature 4 Africa

Monthly Goal:

 ZAR R250,000

Total Raised:

 ZAR R27,655

Raised this month:

 ZAR R0

Campaign created by Literature 4 Africa

Campaign funds will be received by Peter Hammond

Literature 4 Africa

Transforming Nations by Life Changing Literature

Bibles for Africa

• Special Project – Bibles in indigenous African languages

• Printing of Old Testament Survey and New Testament Survey books for pastors, chaplains, teachers and evangelists throughout Africa.

• Audio-Bibles and Film Evangelism equipment to empower Evangelists and Chaplains.

• Study Bibles for Pastors.

• Printing and Translation projects.

• Leadership training, Literature Distribution and Love in Action across Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania, Congo, Uganda, Sudan, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Swaziland.

• Reprinting Biblical Principles for Africa book.

• Literature4Africa Bible, book, Gospel and tract distribution throughout Africa.

“He who sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and he who sows bountifully will also reap bountifully. So let each one give as he purposed in his heart, not grudgingly or of necessity, for God loves a cheerful giver. God is able to make all grace abound toward you, that you, always having all sufficiency in all things, may have in abundance for every good work.” 2 Corinthians 9:6-8


For South Africans you can find our banking details on our Frontline Fellowship Website: https://www.frontlinemissionsa.org/donate-to-frontline-fellowship---south-africa.html


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
R 2500.00 ZAR
3 months ago

May the Lord greatly bless the work you do as you strive to provide everyone seeking the Lord with a copy of the Bible. In Christ, Frank and Sandra Pretorius

Anonymous Giver
R 2232.00 ZAR
10 months ago

" Friends of Michael Servetus" Scotland UK. John (9 -14}" Jesus said to Philip, he that has seen me has seen the Father"." [John 10-30}. I and my Father are one.

Friends of Michael Servetus Jesus the express image of the living God
R 2232.00 ZAR
11 months ago

Do you have any missions to white squatter camps in South Africa ?

Friends of Michael Servetus Scotland UK
R 2332.00 ZAR
1 year ago

Are there any missions to the white squatter camps in South Africa to donate too?

George
R 300.00 ZAR
1 year ago

George
R 200.00 ZAR
1 year ago

Ryan Davis
R 1800.00 ZAR
1 year ago

Ryan Davis
R 109.00 ZAR
1 year ago

Nico
R 5000.00 ZAR
1 year ago

Nico
R 5000.00 ZAR
2 years ago

Nico
R 5000.00 ZAR
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
R 450.00 ZAR
2 years ago

Petronella de Lange
R 500.00 ZAR
2 years ago

Response from Campaign Owner:

