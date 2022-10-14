Literature 4 Africa

Monthly Goal:
ZAR R250,000
Total Raised:
ZAR R27,655
Raised this month:
ZAR R0
Campaign funds will be received by Peter Hammond
Transforming
Nations by Life Changing Literature
Bibles
for Africa
•
Special Project – Bibles in indigenous African languages
•
Printing of Old Testament Survey and New Testament Survey books
for pastors, chaplains, teachers and evangelists throughout Africa.
•
Audio-Bibles and Film Evangelism equipment to empower Evangelists and
Chaplains.
•
Study Bibles for Pastors.
•
Printing and Translation projects.
•
Leadership training, Literature Distribution and Love in Action across Namibia,
Botswana, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania, Congo, Uganda, Sudan, Zimbabwe, Mozambique,
Lesotho and Swaziland.
•
Reprinting Biblical Principles for Africa book.
•
Literature4Africa Bible, book, Gospel and tract distribution throughout Africa.
“He who sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and he who sows bountifully will also reap bountifully. So let each one give as he purposed in his heart, not grudgingly or of necessity, for God loves a cheerful giver. God is able to make all grace abound toward you, that you, always having all sufficiency in all things, may have in abundance for every good work.” 2 Corinthians 9:6-8
May the Lord greatly bless the work you do as you strive to provide everyone seeking the Lord with a copy of the Bible. In Christ, Frank and Sandra Pretorius
" Friends of Michael Servetus" Scotland UK. John (9 -14}" Jesus said to Philip, he that has seen me has seen the Father"." [John 10-30}. I and my Father are one.
Do you have any missions to white squatter camps in South Africa ?
Are there any missions to the white squatter camps in South Africa to donate too?
