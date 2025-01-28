Lisa Wilson Expense Fund GTMO Family

Lisa experienced a very difficult broken leg and is in a full cast for 90+ days. She's in a rehab facility that will absorb her complete Social Security and Medicare monthly expenses for her rehabilitation, which doesn't leave her additional money to pay for her current rent, cell phone, and storage facility. For the next 90-days, Lisa needs approximately $2,500 to cover these expenses or she won't have a place to come home to, phone service, and storage of her remaining household goods. To my beloved GTMO family friends, I am hoping we can help her out with these necessary expenses for the next three (3) months. We've started it off at $100. Please contribute what you can, even if all you can afford is $20. Lisa has worked so hard all her life and this break has set her back on great progress over the last year. She's very humble and doesn't want us to fuss, but she truly needs this help otherwise, when she's released from rehab, she won't have her place and could lose her remaining possessions that she has in a small storage unit. Worst of all, if she can't pay her cell bill, we won't have any way to communicate with her. If you have any questions, please let me know (vince.corbisiero@gmail.com). Thank you for helping out our GTMO family friend! May God bless you 10X what you can give!

