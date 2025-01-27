Support Linda Johnson’s Multiple Myeloma Fight

Please help us fight this battle of Multiple Myeloma for Linda Johnson. Recently she has had to quit her job due to the pain from this. Now she is without health insurance and income. She has been denied insurance through Tenncare (Medicaid), not 65 to receive Medicare benefits, and doesn’t can’t afford medical bills. She risks loosing her car that is helping her transport to various appointments. She is choosing natural treatments that are quite costly. We believe in God for full healing! Thank you for any support and more importantly any prayers!