Support Linda Johnson’s Multiple Myeloma Fight

Campaign created by Amanda Johnson

Campaign funds will be received by Linda Johnson

Please help us fight this battle of Multiple Myeloma for Linda Johnson. Recently she has had to quit her job due to the pain from this. Now she is without health insurance and income. She has been denied insurance through Tenncare (Medicaid), not 65 to receive Medicare benefits, and doesn’t can’t afford medical bills. She risks loosing her car that is helping her transport to various appointments. She is choosing natural treatments that are quite costly. We believe in God for full healing! Thank you for any support and more importantly any prayers! 

Melissa Brown
$ 100.00 USD
51 minutes ago

May God's hand be upon you, lead you & bless you in abundance.

Mary Roy
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

Gods got you!

