Campaign Image

Please Help Me Become LaGree Instructor!!

Goal:

 USD $2,575

Raised:

 USD $1,370

Campaign created by Linda Jewell

Campaign funds will be received by Linda Jewell

Please Help Me Become LaGree Instructor!!

The past two years have been some of the hardest for our family. From the financial impact of COVID to the ongoing writer’s, director’s, and actor’s strikes, with a possible IATSE strike on the horizon, the entertainment industry has been hit hard—and so have we. Each strike has created more uncertainty and put a huge strain on our finances.

In the midst of all this, I found something that has been a game changer for me—LaGree. This fitness method has not only helped me totally redefine myself physically, but it has also given me mental and emotional strength through these tough times. I’ve grown passionate about it and now have the chance to become a certified LaGree instructor.

This certification would make such a difference for me and my family. It would allow me to contribute to our household financially again while doing something I truly love. However, the instructor training costs $2,500, which is more than we can afford right now given our current financial situation.

That’s why I’m reaching out to you. I’m asking for your help to make this opportunity a reality. Every contribution, no matter the size, will get me closer to my goal of becoming a certified instructor and inadvertently help support my family in a meaningful way. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others or sending prayers and positive thoughts would be equally appreciated.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer. Your kindness means more than words can say.

Recent Donations
Show:
Amy
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Can't wait to hear about this adventure! Love you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you mama!

Amanda Bearden
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

I’m so excited for you. You will be amazing!

Donna Jewett
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

We are happy for you and good luck!

Brittany Aldredge
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

You will be an awesome instructor! 🩷

Alex Kingi
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Li Family
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Your clients will be blessed to have you!

Melissa Crowley
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Jason Muldrow
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Blessings! And I’ll be one of your first students.

Dillard
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Dorian Kingi
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Im glad you have found something to be passionate about.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

So happy for you. Go kick

Anna parker
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you! Good luck! 🙏

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo