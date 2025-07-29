Funeral expenses for Linda Martin

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $430
Campaign funds will be received by Amanda Pace
To know Linda was to love her, and we are saddened by her sudden and unexpected passing. She was humble and generous, and first concern was always her family, and she would want to be sure they are taken care of. We would like to help the family with the cost of final arrangements and any other needed expenses as they grieve the loss of their beloved mom, wife, and grandmother. Thank you for your generosity and love.
Prayers 🙏🏽
I am so sorry about your precious mom. Sending lots of love and prayers to all of you.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.