Campaign Image

Funeral expenses for Linda Martin

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $430

Campaign created by Lorna Miller

Campaign funds will be received by Amanda Pace

Funeral expenses for Linda Martin

To know Linda was to love her, and we are saddened by her sudden and unexpected passing. She was humble and generous, and first concern was always her family, and she would want to be sure they are taken care of. We would like to help the family with the cost of final arrangements and any other needed expenses as they grieve the loss of their beloved mom, wife, and grandmother. Thank you for your generosity and love.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anna Norrell
$ 100.00 USD
36 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

Nathan
$ 10.00 USD
2 hours ago

Prayers 🙏🏽

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 hours ago

Terri Long
$ 100.00 USD
3 hours ago

I am so sorry about your precious mom. Sending lots of love and prayers to all of you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 hours ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo