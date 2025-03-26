Memorial Service for Linda Bruce

It is with a completely broken heart that our family lets everyone know that Linda Bruce passed away. I will forever be grateful for having her as my mom! She was the most loving human being you could ever know! She passed away on Sunday at home, exactly where she wanted to be. I’m not sure how to process that she left us exactly one year to the date of us losing Gregory Bruce but the comfort of her being with her son again helps ease the pain a little. We already miss her so much! She touched so many lives. As soon as we have arrangements made we will let everyone know.

In the meantime, please consider, if you are able, donating to help the family pay for funeral and memorial costs.

If you are unable to support financially, please leave a message, a prayer, or a story of how Linda touched your life.

