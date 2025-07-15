Placers Mike Drops Help Expose the Truth

Placer’s Mike Drops is what real journalism looks like — unfiltered, relentless, and driven by truth.





Mike Fuller has spent his time digging into public records, contracts court documents and more that most people would never think to question. He’s connected dots others ignore and exposed contradictions that officials hoped no one would ever notice.

And he’s not done yet. In fact, he’s uncovering even more behind the scenes — and it’s big.

Mike doesn’t play politics. He doesn’t sugarcoat the truth.

He stands up, speaks clearly, and calls things exactly as they are, without fluff, without fear.

He reads between the lines and speaks for the community when no one else will. He reminds me of a modern-day Alexander Hamilton.. fiercely principled, driven by duty, and never afraid to challenge the powerful.

🛠️ Your donation supports:

Public records (FOIA) requests

Podcast and reporting equipment

Hosting and website tools

he time he puts in to investigate, research, and bring the truth to light

Mike’s not asking for much. He’s never made this about money.

But it’s time we stand behind him, the way he’s been standing up for all of us.





💥 If you’ve ever wished someone would say what you’re thinking, Mike already has. Let’s keep his mic on and the pressure turned up.





👉 Donate or share: placersmikedrops.carrd.co