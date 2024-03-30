Lilly's Circuit Riders Fund

Goal:
USD $12,500
Raised:
USD $3,550
Campaign funds will be received by Lillian Wilcox
I'm going Cali style! I have an amazing opportunity to serve as a missionary to university and highschool campuses with YWAM Circuit Riders, which means I will be attending their 6 month Discipleship Training school in California in the fall of 2024. The first 3 months I will be taking classes that develop my knowledge of the gospel and how to share it with others which is what drew me to this program in the beginning. The last 3 months I will be touring with my team around the United States and/or Europe as we host worship nights, encourage believers on campus, and share the gospel with the lost. I need financial support and prayer support on this mission I believe God has called me to do. My overall goal is to raise $12,500 by September 1st to cover the school/outreach fees, travel, food, and other expenses. Please join me in prayer for God's provision, and all the ways God will be preparing me. So many of you have encouraged me in ministry throughout my life. I'm so thankful for that, and I'm very excited to see what the Lord has for me in the future!
So excited for you!! Always use your gifts for God, and you will find true joy. God bless you!
Dear Beautiful, sweet, and gifted Lilly, My prayer for you is that the Lord uses you mightily in this endeavor. May you find unending JOY in serving HIM, our Wonderful Savior. May God richly bless you in your service to HIM
So excited for this opportunity!
Make a difference!
Best wishes to you always. Prayers for your ministry and your journey. With Love. ❤️
I’ll pray for you and your team weekly as you travel and share your love of Christ with others. May God establish each one of you as he draws you closer to his heart and in his love.
Best wishes.
Enjoy the journey!
So happy for your ministry Lilly! Blessings, Miss Sue & Kayleen
What an exciting opportunity. God bless you and keep you safe on this journey.
We love you & will have you in our prayers, precious Lilly!
Dear Lilly, while we still cannot believe you are old enough to go off on your own, we are so excited for you. We are praying that God protect and bless you on this new adventure as you seek to glorify Him. We love you dearly! love Aunt Dana Marie, Uncle Chad, and Trippe
We will be praying for you!
Prayers for the journey!
Love you, Girlie! God bless you.❤️
So excited for you sweet Lily! Praying as God leads you! We love you! ~Cousins Jim Bob & Michelle
