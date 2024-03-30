Lilly's Circuit Riders Fund

I'm going Cali style! I have an amazing opportunity to serve as a missionary to university and highschool campuses with YWAM Circuit Riders, which means I will be attending their 6 month Discipleship Training school in California in the fall of 2024. The first 3 months I will be taking classes that develop my knowledge of the gospel and how to share it with others which is what drew me to this program in the beginning. The last 3 months I will be touring with my team around the United States and/or Europe as we host worship nights, encourage believers on campus, and share the gospel with the lost. I need financial support and prayer support on this mission I believe God has called me to do. My overall goal is to raise $12,500 by September 1st to cover the school/outreach fees, travel, food, and other expenses. Please join me in prayer for God's provision, and all the ways God will be preparing me. So many of you have encouraged me in ministry throughout my life. I'm so thankful for that, and I'm very excited to see what the Lord has for me in the future!