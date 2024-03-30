Lilly's Circuit Riders Fund

Campaign Image

I'm going Cali style! I have an amazing opportunity to serve as a missionary to university and highschool campuses with YWAM Circuit Riders, which means I will be attending their 6 month Discipleship Training school in California in the fall of 2024. The first 3 months I will be taking classes that develop my knowledge of the gospel and how to share it with others which is what drew me to this program in the beginning. The last 3 months I will be touring with my team around the United States and/or Europe as we host worship nights, encourage believers on campus, and share the gospel with the lost. I need financial support and prayer support on this mission I believe God has called me to do. My overall goal is to raise $12,500 by September 1st to cover the school/outreach fees, travel, food, and other expenses. Please join me in prayer for God's provision, and all the ways God will be preparing me. So many of you have encouraged me in ministry throughout my life. I'm so thankful for that, and I'm very excited to see what the Lord has for me in the future!

Recent Donations
Show:
Erica Clayton
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

So excited for you!! Always use your gifts for God, and you will find true joy. God bless you!

Isabel Kocher
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Dear Beautiful, sweet, and gifted Lilly, My prayer for you is that the Lord uses you mightily in this endeavor. May you find unending JOY in serving HIM, our Wonderful Savior. May God richly bless you in your service to HIM

Donna Anderson
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

So excited for this opportunity!

Joel and Mona
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Make a difference!

Carol Gerdes
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Best wishes to you always. Prayers for your ministry and your journey. With Love. ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Barbara Arya
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

I’ll pray for you and your team weekly as you travel and share your love of Christ with others. May God establish each one of you as he draws you closer to his heart and in his love.

Jeff Jenny Schlegelmilch
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Best wishes.

Mary Lou Stacey and Tom
$ 40.00 USD
3 months ago

Kris Tschetter
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Enjoy the journey!

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

So happy for your ministry Lilly! Blessings, Miss Sue & Kayleen

Scott and Merrit Keith
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

What an exciting opportunity. God bless you and keep you safe on this journey.

Keith Wilcox Family
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

We love you & will have you in our prayers, precious Lilly!

Dana Marie
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Dear Lilly, while we still cannot believe you are old enough to go off on your own, we are so excited for you. We are praying that God protect and bless you on this new adventure as you seek to glorify Him. We love you dearly! love Aunt Dana Marie, Uncle Chad, and Trippe

Layfield Family
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

We will be praying for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers for the journey!

John and Susan
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Love you, Girlie! God bless you.❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

So excited for you sweet Lily! Praying as God leads you! We love you! ~Cousins Jim Bob & Michelle

