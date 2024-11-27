Be a Light for the Lamb Family & Help Ryan Fight

Ryan has recently been diagnosed with Stage Four Cholangiocarcinoma (Bile Duct Cancer). To say this past month has been a roller coaster of emotion and challenges for the Lamb family would be an understatement. The countless appointments, travel, delays, many scans and tests, waiting periods, new doctors, specialist appointments, second opinions, procedures, complications, awaiting results etc. are a few of the stresses they’ve been faced with this past month, amongst keeping up with the normal day to day schedule that comes with a young, active family. This is just the beginning of Ryan’s fight.

As our locals know, Ryan and Chelsea have always been involved in Esterhazy volunteering on several committees as well as coaching hockey, baseball, and softball. Ryan has also been on the Esterhazy Minor Ball Board for several years. They love to support local sports and small town. It would be great to now show our support in their time of trial.

Ryan’s new diagnosis has been a lot to process. They will be targeting this aggressive cancer from all angles. Unfortunately the many alternative therapies, IV treatments, and supplements are not covered under any insurance. Travel and lodging is always an added cost. In addition, they are looking into his eligibility of seeking healthcare/clinical trials out of province or country.

If we can help lighten the financial burden a little it would be so appreciated.

Please keep Ryan and the Lamb family in your thoughts and prayers. Their faith is unwavering.



