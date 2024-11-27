Campaign Image

Be a Light for the Lamb Family & Help Ryan Fight

Ryan has recently been diagnosed with Stage Four Cholangiocarcinoma (Bile Duct Cancer). To say this past month has been a roller coaster of emotion and challenges for the Lamb family would be an understatement. The countless appointments, travel, delays, many scans and tests, waiting periods, new doctors, specialist appointments, second opinions, procedures, complications, awaiting results etc. are a few of the stresses they’ve been faced with this past month, amongst keeping up with the normal day to day schedule that comes with a young, active family. This is just the beginning of Ryan’s fight.

As our locals know, Ryan and Chelsea have always been involved in Esterhazy volunteering on several committees as well as coaching hockey, baseball, and softball. Ryan has also been on the Esterhazy Minor Ball Board for several years. They love to support local sports and small town. It would be great to now show our support in their time of trial.

Ryan’s new diagnosis has been a lot to process. They will be targeting this aggressive cancer from all angles. Unfortunately the many alternative therapies, IV treatments, and supplements are not covered under any insurance. Travel and lodging is always an added cost. In addition, they are looking into his eligibility of seeking healthcare/clinical trials out of province or country. 

If we can help lighten the financial burden a little it would be so appreciated.

Please keep Ryan and the Lamb family in your thoughts and prayers. Their faith is unwavering.


Recent Donations
Elvia and Duane
$ 50.00 CAD
3 hours ago

Lord, I ask that You pour out Your healing power upon Ryan and restore him to full health, in Jesus Name.

Warren and Tanya Nystrom
$ 100.00 CAD
1 day ago

Brad and Lorraine Johnson
$ 100.00 CAD
11 days ago

Sending healing thoughts and prayers..

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
12 days ago

Jeff and Amanda Godwin
$ 100.00 CAD
12 days ago

Brennan and Kelli Shivak
$ 250.00 CAD
12 days ago

Thinking of you guys!

Martin and Mary denBrok
$ 100.00 CAD
15 days ago

Thinking of you and your family, sending strength and healing prayers.

Jenn and Nick Hutchins
$ 100.00 CAD
18 days ago

Thinking of you and sending love and prayers.

Janna Ryland Ryder Halle
$ 400.00 CAD
22 days ago

Ben and Sara Francis
$ 50.00 CAD
25 days ago

We are friends with the Callins and Erin shared the news about Ryan with us. We are praying for your family from Calgary.

Esterhazy Yoga Collective
$ 200.00 CAD
25 days ago

Mark Chantalle den Brok
$ 300.00 CAD
25 days ago

May God give you strength through your journey. Prayers for you and your family Ryan. God Bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
25 days ago

What God cannot do does not exist! I pray for your total healing and recovery in the name of Jesus Christ! Amen!

Sheldon Wendy Lamontagne
$ 150.00 CAD
25 days ago

Brian and Tammy Ingjaldso
$ 200.00 CAD
26 days ago

Mellane Smith
$ 100.00 CAD
26 days ago

Jesse Stringer
$ 100.00 CAD
26 days ago

Natalie Robertson
$ 100.00 CAD
28 days ago

13U Southern Aces
$ 100.00 CAD
28 days ago

Jason and Leah Smith
$ 100.00 CAD
29 days ago

