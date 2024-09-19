Light and Salvation in East Africa

Our friends Dada and Bwana live in East Africa. They have devoted their lives to serving others, to the point of going without basic necessities themselves. They love the Lord and love people.

They have been a blessing to so many of us and a wonderful opportunity has come up to bless them and further develop the reach of their ministry.

If you read this you have probably heard about the details of this campaign from a friend or pastor.

But if you have any questions please contact us at andhewilldoit[at]gmail.com

[Due to the nature of this ministry we rather not give many details on a public web page.]

Thank you for joining us with donations and prayer!!

Proverbs 3:27 and 28 NLT:

Do not withhold good from those who deserve it when it’s in your power to help them.

If you can help your neighbor now, don’t say, “Come back tomorrow, and then I’ll help you."