Being A Light For The Gentry Family

 USD $67,070

Campaign created by Pete Pearson

Campaign funds will be received by Matthew Gentry

Precious little Ellie Cate Gentry (18 months) is at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital fighting for her life and she needs your help

Last Saturday (11/23), Ellie Cate choked on a popcorn kernel (a single kernel went straight to her lung) and she went without oxygen for at least 25 minutes. She went into cardiac arrest.

EMTs were able to resuscitate her and transport her to Vanderbilt but the doctors haven't been able to get Ellie Cate to wake up. She is in a coma and the doctors are not optimistic 💔.

Ellie Cate's family - Matt & Amber and Ellie Cate's four big brothers and sister (and Amber is expecting their 7th!have surrounded her with LOVE and PRAYER and WORSHIP and the PRESENCE of their community of faith in JESUS! 

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy could help Ellie Cate. Dr. Paul Harch is a world-renowned expert in that field and Matt & Amber have scheduled a consult with Dr. Harch for Monday, 12/2. If Dr. Harch accepts Ellie Cate as his patient, the family will need to fly her to Louisiana and then the treatment would last for about 2 months. 

Would you please consider supporting Ellie Cate and her family in their hour of deep need

And most of all - please pray! Pray for Ellie Cate to WAKE UP. Praise God for what He is doing and will do!! He is in control & He is good. Please CRY OUT for Ellie Cate to awake and be fully and wonderfully whole!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 70.00 USD
8 minutes ago

Kelly Hightower
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Praying for sweet, precious Ellie Cate every day! I pray the Lord heals her and wakes her up! ❤️

Ellie Gentry medical bill
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Watching for updates; praying for a miracle!

Hovey family
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

We are praying often for all of you especially Ellie Cate and her medical team, Matt, Amber, siblings, Greg and Jane!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Donation made in honor of Alex and Rhonda Case

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Praying for sweet Ellie Cate! We are standing with you in faith and believing God for total healing for her!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Praying for Jesus to heal.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
13 days ago

Praying for your sweet family! ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
17 days ago

Praying for Ellie Cate and all your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
18 days ago

Jensen Family
$ 1000.00 USD
19 days ago

Merry Christmas and Happy 1st night of Hannukah! God is a God of miracles and light.

Shetler Fam
$ 1500.00 USD
21 days ago

Jim and Jackie Bell
$ 500.00 USD
21 days ago

We have a great granddaughter and her name is Ellie (Elizabeth Grace). She is a blessed child with enormous love and financial support. We give this donation for Ellie Kate in her name.

Anonymous Giver
$ 160.00 USD
25 days ago

Our God is able. We bless the Lord as we wait expectantly for you to wake up, sweet Ellie Cate!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
26 days ago

We would love to encourage you so I'm hoping to get a ph number from Allison yet. We have seen the power of prayer and have been so encouraged as we walk out our journey to complete recovery with Jeffrey. Our hearts are with you! Daniel and Sifra

Dick and Deborah Winter
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

We're praying for Ellie, and for all of you. Mama, take care of yourself too, and your little one inside. Our family has had many hospital events (child with cancer, baby in NICU, infant death), and Mama can easily forget about herself. Try to sleep, drink water, exercise (walk the hallways), and avoid fast food. Many people depend upon you.

Brittany Howell
$ 58.00 USD
27 days ago

*Complete financial freedom and all cards and bills paid on Jesus’s name*

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

Praying the Lord’s will helps Ellie Cate to wake up.

