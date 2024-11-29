Being A Light For The Gentry Family

Raised:
USD $67,070
Campaign funds will be received by Matthew Gentry
Precious little Ellie Cate Gentry (18 months) is at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital fighting for her life and she needs your help.
Last Saturday (11/23), Ellie Cate choked on a popcorn kernel (a single kernel went straight to her lung) and she went without oxygen for at least 25 minutes. She went into cardiac arrest.
EMTs were able to resuscitate her and transport her to Vanderbilt but the doctors haven't been able to get Ellie Cate to wake up. She is in a coma and the doctors are not optimistic 💔.
Ellie Cate's family - Matt & Amber and Ellie Cate's four big brothers and sister (and Amber is expecting their 7th!) have surrounded her with LOVE and PRAYER and WORSHIP and the PRESENCE of their community of faith in JESUS!
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy could help Ellie Cate. Dr. Paul Harch is a world-renowned expert in that field and Matt & Amber have scheduled a consult with Dr. Harch for Monday, 12/2. If Dr. Harch accepts Ellie Cate as his patient, the family will need to fly her to Louisiana and then the treatment would last for about 2 months.
Would you please consider supporting Ellie Cate and her family in their hour of deep need?
And most of all - please pray! Pray for Ellie Cate to WAKE UP. Praise God for what He is doing and will do!! He is in control & He is good. Please CRY OUT for Ellie Cate to awake and be fully and wonderfully whole!!!
Praying for sweet, precious Ellie Cate every day! I pray the Lord heals her and wakes her up! ❤️
Watching for updates; praying for a miracle!
We are praying often for all of you especially Ellie Cate and her medical team, Matt, Amber, siblings, Greg and Jane!
Donation made in honor of Alex and Rhonda Case
Praying for sweet Ellie Cate! We are standing with you in faith and believing God for total healing for her!
Praying for Jesus to heal.
Praying for your sweet family! ❤️
Praying for Ellie Cate and all your family
Merry Christmas and Happy 1st night of Hannukah! God is a God of miracles and light.
We have a great granddaughter and her name is Ellie (Elizabeth Grace). She is a blessed child with enormous love and financial support. We give this donation for Ellie Kate in her name.
Our God is able. We bless the Lord as we wait expectantly for you to wake up, sweet Ellie Cate!
We would love to encourage you so I'm hoping to get a ph number from Allison yet. We have seen the power of prayer and have been so encouraged as we walk out our journey to complete recovery with Jeffrey. Our hearts are with you! Daniel and Sifra
We're praying for Ellie, and for all of you. Mama, take care of yourself too, and your little one inside. Our family has had many hospital events (child with cancer, baby in NICU, infant death), and Mama can easily forget about herself. Try to sleep, drink water, exercise (walk the hallways), and avoid fast food. Many people depend upon you.
*Complete financial freedom and all cards and bills paid on Jesus’s name*
Praying the Lord’s will helps Ellie Cate to wake up.
