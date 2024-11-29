Being A Light For The Gentry Family

Precious little Ellie Cate Gentry (18 months) is at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital fighting for her life and she needs your help.

Last Saturday (11/23), Ellie Cate choked on a popcorn kernel (a single kernel went straight to her lung) and she went without oxygen for at least 25 minutes. She went into cardiac arrest.

EMTs were able to resuscitate her and transport her to Vanderbilt but the doctors haven't been able to get Ellie Cate to wake up. She is in a coma and the doctors are not optimistic 💔.

Ellie Cate's family - Matt & Amber and Ellie Cate's four big brothers and sister (and Amber is expecting their 7th!) have surrounded her with LOVE and PRAYER and WORSHIP and the PRESENCE of their community of faith in JESUS!

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy could help Ellie Cate. Dr. Paul Harch is a world-renowned expert in that field and Matt & Amber have scheduled a consult with Dr. Harch for Monday, 12/2. If Dr. Harch accepts Ellie Cate as his patient, the family will need to fly her to Louisiana and then the treatment would last for about 2 months.

Would you please consider supporting Ellie Cate and her family in their hour of deep need?

And most of all - please pray! Pray for Ellie Cate to WAKE UP. Praise God for what He is doing and will do!! He is in control & He is good. Please CRY OUT for Ellie Cate to awake and be fully and wonderfully whole!!!