Lift Her Up Fund for Women Caregivers

Years ago, I found myself navigating the challenging waters of single motherhood. As a dedicated mom, my days were filled with the responsibilities of raising my children while working tirelessly to provide for our family. Counseling was something I knew I needed, but the reality of my financial situation made it impossible. I felt isolated, overwhelmed, and often lost. I longed for guidance, but the weight of supporting my children left little room for my own needs.





Fast forward a few years, and life presented me with a new chapter. I remarried, and for a time, I felt a renewed sense of hope and stability. However, that hope was soon overshadowed when my late husband was diagnosed with cancer. In an instant, our lives were turned upside down. Suddenly, we faced the harsh reality of no income as I had to leave my job to care for him full-time. The struggle to make ends meet became a daily battle. I was filled with frustration as I juggled the emotional and physical demands of caregiving with the financial strain of our situation. I knew what it was like to feel overwhelmed, to feel as though my own needs were constantly pushed aside. The challenges were relentless, and I often found myself wishing I had access to the support and coaching that could have made a difference. Through my journey, I developed a deep respect and understanding for women caregivers—those who, like me, have had to put their own lives on hold to care for their loved ones. Many of these incredible women face similar struggles: the emotional toll of caregiving, the financial burdens of lost income, and the loneliness that can accompany such a demanding role. Despite their sacrifices, many cannot afford the coaching services that could help them navigate these challenges and find balance in their lives. This is why I am raising funds to help support women caregivers who need coaching services. I want to ensure that they have access to the resources and support they deserve. Coaching can provide these women with the tools to manage stress, set boundaries, and prioritize their own well-being—all of which are essential to being effective caregivers. Imagine a world where every caregiver has access to coaching and can find the guidance they need to care for others while also caring for themselves. Together, we can create a community of support, understanding, and empowerment for those who give so much yet often receive so little in return.





By donating to this cause, you are helping to uplift women who are navigating the difficult journey of caregiving. You are ensuring that they have the support they need to thrive, not just survive. Let’s work together to honor the sacrifices of caregivers and provide them with the tools to reclaim their lives and find fulfillment in their roles. Your contribution can make a meaningful impact, transforming the lives of women who dedicate themselves to caring for others. Together, we can turn compassion into action and create a brighter future for caregivers everywhere.

Thank you for being part of this very special and important mission!

"And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of His Glory in Christ Jesus." -- Philippians 4:19





