Life for Lexi

Please help the family of Alexis Lorenze in a fight for her life!

Alexis sought treatment for a blood disorder called PNH following 2 weeks of migraines. Before receiving treatment at UCI Medical Hospital in Anaheim, California, the staff there insisted she be injected with several strains of sickness. She was given meningitis, Tdap, and pneumonia, and a severe reaction began within 10 minutes of her receiving them.

Her father rushed from Florida to be with her, and her sister has remained at her bedside as well. You can see the updates he posts here.

This sweet family will have expenses for food, lodging, travel, and other life necessities, coupled with Lexi’s ongoing medical care. Please be praying for them! They are trusting God for healing and Lexi’s survival, but it is a terrifying experience to watch your child suffer needlessly. Please partner with us in supporting them and sharing this far and wide, over and over!