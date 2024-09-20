Life for Lexi

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $5,849
Campaign funds will be received by Todd Lorenze
Please help the family of Alexis Lorenze in a fight for her life!
Alexis sought treatment for a blood disorder called PNH following 2 weeks of migraines. Before receiving treatment at UCI Medical Hospital in Anaheim, California, the staff there insisted she be injected with several strains of sickness. She was given meningitis, Tdap, and pneumonia, and a severe reaction began within 10 minutes of her receiving them.
Her father rushed from Florida to be with her, and her sister has remained at her bedside as well. You can see the updates he posts here.
This sweet family will have expenses for food, lodging, travel, and other life necessities, coupled with Lexi’s ongoing medical care. Please be praying for them! They are trusting God for healing and Lexi’s survival, but it is a terrifying experience to watch your child suffer needlessly. Please partner with us in supporting them and sharing this far and wide, over and over!
Praying for Lexi and family
I will be praying for you full healing Alexis.
Praying for you and your family. God bless Sweetie!
I'm praying for you Alexis. May the Healing Hand of God be upon you!
September 20th, 2024
There has been some suspicion that this fundraiser is fake, but that is not the case. Todd Lorenze has been made aware of these funds. This campaign was set up at nearly the same time as the Givebutter effort, and it is just a crossover result of many, many people wanting to help this sweet family.
While your prayer support is needed the very most, you are welcome to give here, or visit Givebutter.com and give there. Thank you for every penny you can share to support the Lorenzes while they heal and recover. They are so incredibly grateful!
