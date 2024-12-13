Urgent! Help Save Hannah

Raised:
USD $15,573
Campaign funds will be received by Beth Bennett
I am reaching out to you on behalf of my sister and her daughter, Hannah, who is in urgent need of medical and travel assistance. Time is of the essence as her current doctors have exhausted all options and her condition is rapidly deteriorating.
We refuse to give up hope and are exploring the possibility of seeking specialized treatment at Johns Hopkins Encephalitis Center in Maryland or The Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.
We have to get her there. The situation is critical, and we are racing against time to save Hannah's life.
Hannah's journey has been a challenging one, and today we face the harsh reality that her neuroinflammation is not responding to the current treatment. Our window of opportunity is rapidly shrinking, and we are desperately seeking your support to make these potential treatment options a reality. We are trying feverishly to get this plan in motion. The funds you donate will be for travel, including plane tickets, accommodation, and medical expenses.
2 years ago, Hannah had the whole world in front of her. But, she was stopped in her tracks. She has been battling lupus since she was very young. After a huge health scare entering high school, Hannah rallied like the warrior she is and became a star student, graduating with honors while also completing her associates degree from Middle Georgia Stage College. Just as she was bound to start her college career at Kennesaw State she was struck with a virus that left her battling acute meningitis not once but twice due to her compromised immune system from the lupus. These infections led Hannah into another fight with acute CNS vasculitis that has left her dependent on her for everyday, simple tasks while she battles to fight this invasion of her body.
Now...Hannah is in the hospital again, but her doctors are saying there is nothing else they can do. They say it could be only a short time, possibly mere months until she succumbs to the inflammation in her brain which is now no longer responding to treatment. In essence, they have given up on her. But, we have not. We don't know what the answers are but know Hannah needs a fighting chance. We refuse to believe that is all there is. All avenues have to be explored. We are praying that doctors in a more specialized setting will give more options.
This has to happen fast. We are working against the clock.
Thus, the urgent nature and my plea for my sister, Beth and her daughter...my niece Hannah.
Hannah's battle has spanned a few years, but now this is all out war. And potentially our last chance.
We have had so many generous friends, supporters and family who have helped in ways we could never have imagined. We are forever blessed but now this may be our last chance.... Our last hope for Hannah .to live. We can't lose her. We are willing to do whatever it takes to save her... Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness and compassion.
Many prayers for Hannah and the family! Hoping you find the answers you need so she can be healed!
Sweet Hannah stay strong. Praying that God will grant the team of doctors knowledge, along with God’s healing power to bring you back to your family.
Praying for Hannah!
Praying for answers for your precious daughter. Adiel and Carolyn Ware
Praying for safe journey and that Hannah will get a 'cure' for her illness.
Praying for Hannah and you guys. Safe travels and mercy. May God continue to touch. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
Praying that God shows the medical team a cure for Hannah and this will be the best Christmas ever for yall. Keeping you and your family in my prayers. God Bless You. Safe travels.
Continued prayers for Hannah and your family
Wish I could do more.
My prayers are with you.
Praying for all of you!
Wishing all the best!
Praying!
December 13th, 2024
I wanted to share an update, as things have been moving quickly. While I hadn’t yet posted the previous update, it outlined the Cleveland Clinic’s second-opinion report, which raised the possibility of misdiagnoses and highlighted alternative diagnoses that may explain why treatments haven’t worked, even going back to Hannah’s original Lupus diagnosis.
Now, the focus is on getting Hannah to the Cleveland Clinic. Appointments have been scheduled. Starting December 18, Hannah will be individually evaluated by six specialists over the span of six days. This is an incredible step forward and gives us much-needed hope, but it also brings an immense challenge to finalize safe transportation, lodging, and care arrangements in such a short time.
The urgency cannot be overstated, based on the initial review of her records. Now, face to face evaluations and tests are critical to her care.
Getting her there.
This is in the works and there are a few challenges with transport especially. It appears there will be some major upfront costs just to get her to Cleveland. While the fundraiser has been an incredible blessing, there is an immediate need for some accessible funds to help cover upfront expenses until those funds can be accessed.
If you are able and feel led to help, contributions can also be made directly to my sister through:
Cash App: [$bbennettrn]
Venmo: [@Sarah-Bennett-171]
Your continued prayers, encouragement, and support mean the world to us as we navigate this difficult journey. Please keep Hannah in your thoughts as we hold on to the hope that this may be the breakthrough we’ve been waiting for.
Thank you for anything and whatever you may be able to do. Just knowing people really care has made such a difference.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.