Urgent! Help Save Hannah

I am reaching out to you on behalf of my sister and her daughter, Hannah, who is in urgent need of medical and travel assistance. Time is of the essence as her current doctors have exhausted all options and her condition is rapidly deteriorating.

We refuse to give up hope and are exploring the possibility of seeking specialized treatment at Johns Hopkins Encephalitis Center in Maryland or The Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

We have to get her there. The situation is critical, and we are racing against time to save Hannah's life.

Hannah's journey has been a challenging one, and today we face the harsh reality that her neuroinflammation is not responding to the current treatment. Our window of opportunity is rapidly shrinking, and we are desperately seeking your support to make these potential treatment options a reality. We are trying feverishly to get this plan in motion. The funds you donate will be for travel, including plane tickets, accommodation, and medical expenses.

2 years ago, Hannah had the whole world in front of her. But, she was stopped in her tracks. She has been battling lupus since she was very young. After a huge health scare entering high school, Hannah rallied like the warrior she is and became a star student, graduating with honors while also completing her associates degree from Middle Georgia Stage College. Just as she was bound to start her college career at Kennesaw State she was struck with a virus that left her battling acute meningitis not once but twice due to her compromised immune system from the lupus. These infections led Hannah into another fight with acute CNS vasculitis that has left her dependent on her for everyday, simple tasks while she battles to fight this invasion of her body.

Now...Hannah is in the hospital again, but her doctors are saying there is nothing else they can do. They say it could be only a short time, possibly mere months until she succumbs to the inflammation in her brain which is now no longer responding to treatment. In essence, they have given up on her. But, we have not. We don't know what the answers are but know Hannah needs a fighting chance. We refuse to believe that is all there is. All avenues have to be explored. We are praying that doctors in a more specialized setting will give more options.

This has to happen fast. We are working against the clock.

Thus, the urgent nature and my plea for my sister, Beth and her daughter...my niece Hannah.

Hannah's battle has spanned a few years, but now this is all out war. And potentially our last chance.

We have had so many generous friends, supporters and family who have helped in ways we could never have imagined. We are forever blessed but now this may be our last chance.... Our last hope for Hannah .to live. We can't lose her. We are willing to do whatever it takes to save her... Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness and compassion.







