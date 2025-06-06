Liberty Launch

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $560
Campaign funds will be received by DENISE MENDEZ
Hi, my name is Denise Mendez and I am a stay at home mom & homeschooler. I am also an advocate for families in California, I speak with legislators about bills that impact children, families and freedom and currently there is a bill AB84 that will destroy charter schools. My goal is to open my small business of mini pancakes so that I can fund my efforts in legislation and holding our legislators accountable for the types of bills that impact families. My goal is $1000 so that I can purchase equipment and get the proper licenses for my county. Thank you for your help, my efforts will always be to protect our most vulnerable
All the best to my favorite warrior family!
I wish I could do more. But GIVE THEM HELL!
Wishing you strength and perseverance!
Thank you for all you do for our kids❤️🤍💙
Thank you for all you do to fight for our kids and sane policy in California. May God continue to guide you through this fight. Salud!
Happy to help you.
