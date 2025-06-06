Liberty Launch

Hi, my name is Denise Mendez and I am a stay at home mom & homeschooler. I am also an advocate for families in California, I speak with legislators about bills that impact children, families and freedom and currently there is a bill AB84 that will destroy charter schools. My goal is to open my small business of mini pancakes so that I can fund my efforts in legislation and holding our legislators accountable for the types of bills that impact families. My goal is $1000 so that I can purchase equipment and get the proper licenses for my county. Thank you for your help, my efforts will always be to protect our most vulnerable