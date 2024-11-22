Roof for Disciple House in Liberia

My friend Caleb Bia in Liberia, a country in Western Africa, and those in his local Christian community are in the process of building a house and need a roof to be able to move in. Besides being a place to dwell they also plan to use this house for many purposes including fellowship, gardening, and raising livestock for commercial use and food. Caleb currently operates a cookshop, which in Liberia is a more affordable option for people who want to buy prepared food in comparison to a restaurant. He has also been studying agriculture in school. He and his friends began construction on the house this September of 2024 and their current goal is to build the roof before their next rent payment is due.

This fundraiser is to help cover the cost of roof construction such as workmanship, corrugated tin, plank/wood, roofing nails, roof cartoon and the transportation of supplies. They will also want eventually to install window bars and iron doors for safety, but if they have the roof they can move in, handmake curtains at the door posts and windows and then work later on the rest of the build like floor, tiles, bathroom and plastering. The stated goal is an estimate to cover the roof construction and transaction processing/fees, so if there are any extra funds it will go towards those additional project needs.

I met Caleb through a dear friend of mine, Teri Carson, who had felt called to do mission work in Africa and went there in 2022. She did a Bible study with a group in Uganda and then finished that study in Kenya. She then traveled to Liberia and was in the process of doing a Bible study with Caleb and others when she contracted Malaria and passed away. Caleb was a main point of contact for Teri’s loved ones and I will always be grateful to him for this. We are both in a virtual prayer group with believers in different locations around the world and after he asked for prayer for a childhood friend of his who had become sick I did a virtual call with them and since then have been a part of several group ministry calls with Caleb. God has put a lot of compassion on my heart to help his friend and I’m honored to see how I can help more people become aware of Caleb, the brethren there and some of what God is doing in and through their lives.

If you prefer to give directly to Caleb instead of going through GiveSendGo let me know and I can connect you with him directly. If you read this far thank you for taking the time and feel free to reach out to me with any questions!



