A Memorial for Lex and Lane Martin





Lex was a kind, hardworking, and loving person. He was always there for those who needed him and loved so many people of all walks of life. His unexpected passing has left a hole in our hearts, and while we are coping with the emotional pain, we are also confronted with the financial challenges of giving him a proper and respectful farewell.

The memorial costs are significant, and while we don’t want financial worries to overshadow the grief we are feeling, we are reaching out to those who knew Lex or have felt his kindness, to ask for your support. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward covering the memorial and related expenses.





Your generosity will allow us to honor his memory with a place to mourn that reflects the love and respect we have for him. We truly appreciate any contribution you can make, and if you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others would mean the world to us.





As soon as we are able to pay for everything, we will be able to have a graveside service to honor Lex. We will also have a place beside him to lay our other brother Lane to rest. After this is taken care of, we would love to invite you to the beautiful and peaceful place we have chosen in Norman, OK. We are hoping to have the service this late spring or early summer.





Thank you for your support during this incredibly difficult time.

With love,

Lindsey Martin-Prascher

