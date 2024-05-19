Western WA State Smart Meter Lawsuit

How it All Started :

March 2022 : Lewis PUD in Washington State signs a secret $5 million dollar agreement (21-005-RFP) with Elster Solutions LLC, subsidiary of Honeywell International, to purchase "AMI" Honeywell A4Res Smart Meters.







October 2023: Lewis PUD announces the roll out of the Smart Meter Refresh Program by sending out postcards to its customers and placing an announcement on their website.





Lewis PUD did not explain to its customers (informed consent) the dangers and risks of smart meters, which emit Radio Frequency Radiation (RFR) and Electromagnetic Frequency Radiation (EMR), causing health problems ranging from heart arrhythmias to cancer to infertility. Further, Lewis PUD did not inform its customers that smart meters are a fire hazard.





Many Lewis PUD customers have complained to Lewis County PUD management - to no avail.

Lewis PUD began sending out SHUT OFF NOTICES to those customers who complained that they did not want the smart meter, and that if they did not comply with the installation of the smart meter, their electricity would be SHUT OFF.





Some Lewis PUD customers have had the older "AMR" Itron Centron smart meters installed several years ago, and those customers are now experiencing serious health problems.





The Solution :

We are working to raise money for the case. We have found attorney Steve Joncus, who worked at the Hanford Nuclear site in Washington State as a chemical engineer. Mr. Joncus is an attorney working to combat tyranny.





Fundraiser Campaign :

Please SHARE this GiveSendGo Fundraiser website with your friends, family and post on social media -





Health, Safety and Environmental Issues :

1) Radiofrequency Electromagnetic Field Affects Heart Rate Variability in Rabbits (2020)

"Notably, the higher vagal activity could be associated with increased risk of cardiac arrhythmias leading to sudden death, therefore, this issue seems be very important."





2) Radiofrequency radiation: A possible threat to male fertility (2021)

"Radiofrequency radiation may generate some harmful effects on male testis which affect different fertility parameters in males such as sperm morphology and functionality, hormonal disbalance, spermatogenesis, and an increased DNA damage. These effects lead to infertility."





3) Radiations and male fertility (2018)

"RF-EMF exposure produces deleterious effects on the testes, which may affect sperm count, morphology, motility, an increased DNA damage. Moreover, RF-EMF worsens the problem as the electro-smog pollution is constantly increasing - and one could then expect even more health problems including increased rates of male infertility due to such kind of radiation.





4) Possible Effects of Radiofrequency Electromagnetic Field Exposure on Central Nerve System (2019)

EFFECTS OF EMF ON CANCER - "Epidemiological studies have been done whether children with chronic exposure to ELF-EMF or RF-EMF develop childhood leukemia and in adults, brain tumors and leukemia may occur.





GENOTOXIC EFFECTS OF EMF - "Genetic toxic effects can lead to genetic disorders with abnormal gene formation and can even lead to cancer."





EFFECTS OF EMF ON THE BLOOD-BRAIN BARRIER - "RF-EMF has been reported to induce stress, which can interfere with spatial memory performance."





EFFECTS OF EMF ON LEARNING AND MEMORY - Exposure levels of RF-EMF can lead to behavioral disorders, particularly learning and memory deficits.





EFFECTS OF EMF ON NEURONAL CALCIUM CHANNELS - RF-EMFs during pregnancy showed significantly decreased memory and increased behavioral activities. These changes suggest the possibility of hyperactivity disorder and memory impairment.





CONCLUSION: The International Agency Research on Cancer (IARC) has classified RF-EMFs as possibly carcinogenic to humans (2011) and warns of the danger of EMF exposure.





5) Effects of non-ionizing electromagnetic fields on flora and fauna, Part 2 impacts: how species interact with natural and man-made EMF (2021)

Species extinctions :

The more recent May 2019 report by the Intergovernmental Science and Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, Paris, France [11] projected that at least 1 million plant and animal species worldwide are at imminent threat of extinction if our current human actions and activities are not immediately reversed.





6) Smart Meters are a Fire Hazard

Smart meters do not have surge protection (to prevent fire), and many of them are not grounded. So, when there is a power surge or a power interruption, the capacitor inside the meter can become hot and catch on fire. When an electrical fire starts, the origin of the fire travels through the wires into the home. The electrical wires sit behind walls inside your home, so you may not even realize there's a fire - until it's too late.





7) Privacy and Fourth Amendment

The application for Smart Meters is to "change utility customers' behavior" by implementing Time of Use (TOU) pricing, by charging a higher price for energy usage during PEAK hours to dissuade people from using energy during those PEAK hours. The smart meter collects, transmits, and stores the energy use of each customer. Energy use inside the smart meter is captured minute-by-minute, 24 hours a day. Artificial intelligence applications can be used to ascertain exactly what the person is doing inside the home at every minute of every day. This is a clear violation of our Fourth Amendment right to be secure in our home. Our home is our only refuge for privacy.





8) Unknown Health Effects from Long-Term Cumulative Exposure to RFR and EMF

The smart meter can be programmed to transmit energy usage data through radio "pulses" every two hours, every four hours - or at whatever pulse transmission frequency the operator (utility) programs it for. Each "pulse" transmission bursts out radiofrequency radiation. With cumulative exposure to radiofrequency radiation and electromagnetic frequency radiation over a course of time, no one really knows what the long-term health effects and deleterious outcomes may be.



