Lewis Farm

LaDignidad.com is a charitable foundation based in Kenya to develop sustainable small farming to allow people to support their families at an increased level, and to educate more farmhands, and encourage them to become their own farmers of plots of land, increase their economic prosperity. This farm the Lewis Fram is a project funded by the foundation and used to educate farm workers and increase the economic prosperity of the Lewis family to become more self-sufficient encourage other farm owners to provide for their family and increase economic, prosperity and check the back part of the initial capital investment from the foundation .