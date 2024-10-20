Sweet Levi’s CCL TPLO Surgeries

Any that knows me, knows that I am the kind of person that never asks for help. I am a hard worker that has always done everything for my kids and myself….and I take pride in that. But I now find myself in a situation where I have to swallow my pride and ask for help.

My 4 year old sweet boy Levi was injured and tore his CCL in both legs (equivalent of a human’s ACL).



He has to have 2 surgeries. It is breaking my heart to see him in pain. He walks around with his ball in his mouth…with the saddest look on his face. Playing fetch is his favorite thing in the world and he hasn’t been able to for 6 weeks now.



I don’t like asking for money without giving something in return. I have made up some beautiful succulent arrangements in pumpkins, some honey from my bees, and all sorts of dōTERRA essential oils that I can give in return. I’m not sure how this fundraising thing works, but please email me at angela_smith1316@yahoo if you would like to see pictures or get more details on what I have to give in return for donations.

