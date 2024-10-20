Campaign Image

Sweet Levi’s CCL TPLO Surgeries

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $820

Campaign created by Angela Smith

Campaign funds will be received by Angela Smith

Any that knows me, knows that I am the kind of person that never asks for help. I am a hard worker that has always done everything for my kids and myself….and I take pride in that. But I now find myself in a situation where I have to swallow my pride and ask for help.

My 4 year old sweet boy Levi was injured and tore his CCL in both legs (equivalent of a human’s ACL).

He has to have 2 surgeries. It is breaking my heart to see him in pain. He walks around with his ball in his mouth…with the saddest look on his face. Playing fetch is his favorite thing in the world and he hasn’t been able to for 6 weeks now.

don’t like asking for money without giving something in return. I have made up some beautiful succulent arrangements in pumpkins, some honey from my bees, and all sorts of dōTERRA essential oils that I can give in return. I’m not sure how this fundraising thing works, but please email me at angela_smith1316@yahoo if you would like to see pictures or get more details on what I have to give in return for donations.

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 45.00 USD
1 month ago

Jennifer Jones
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for a smooth recovery for Levi.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Hope your doggie gets surgery soon!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep the faith!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Willows Mom

Fellow Dog Mom
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

MARIANNE
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Ellen
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

C Tischner
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Hope he can get the surgery soon.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Good luck!

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

I’m wishing you well and pray that you receive the funds you need to take care of your furrBaby

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Hope Levi can get the surgery soon. Praying for a full recovery!

charlana
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Lexi Butler
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for your fur baby

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love and healing to your sweet boy!

