Supporting Levi's Missionary Work in Riverhead

I'm in the city transformation business and I'm raising money so that I can continue to give my work hours toward building The Porch and seeing heaven impact my city. I've been part of The Porch team since it started back in 2019 with the mission to see Riverhead transformed to look like heaven. At The Porch we use coffee to reach the people in our community who would never set foot in a church and offer them a place where they belong. For the first 4.5 years of living on Long Island, I worked bi-vocationally (and even tri-vocationally for a year). But in October of 2023, I heard God tell me to quit my job and work for Porch full time as a missionary. This was a timely decision, as I was able to start working full time for Porch right as God opened a ton of doors for us to expand our operation. In December 2023 we officially launched our coffee business. We're now fully operating in the mission, roasting and serving the best coffee in Suffolk County as well as holding worship nights, Bible studies, and prayer walks around town. I would be honored if you would partner with me to see the lost people in my city find their way home, find hope around a table, and encounter the transforming love of Jesus.