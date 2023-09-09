Raised:
USD $73,596
Campaign funds will be received by American Letter Productions LLC
Give to a new campaign! Help us to raise funds for the Letter to the American Church Film, based on the book by Eric Metaxas, Letter to the American Church. We want this important message to get out far and wide and pray that many in the church will be encouraged to speak out to the obvious attack on the American church and to the American way of life and culture. As the church is the conscience of the state, Christians need to take a bold stand against the evils of the day.
Silence is not an option. God calls us to defend the unborn, to confront the lies of cultural Marxism, and to battle the globalist tyranny that crushes human freedom. Confident that this is His fight, the Church must overcome fear and enter the fray, armed with the spiritual weapons of prayer, self-sacrifice, and love. We need your help in funding this film which will expose more people to this important message.
We hosted Letter to the American Church at our church. Though we are Canadian we loved the content.
Thank you for your wonderful work. It has encouraged us to continue to fight the good fight. God bless you!
Hi Rachel here is that payment.
I am praying this film and book makes America open her eyes
Thank you for allowing our church to view "Letter to the American Church."
We are showing the movie on Nov. 3. Joy Baptist Church. Here is our donation. Thanks
Thank you so much! Many blessings from Aitkin Minnesota.
This was a well-received movie for our congregation. Thank you for allowing us to stream this on September 29.
Thank . Thank you for taking the time in producing it because it echoes and articulates what many people are trying to say but may not know how. The 20-minute discussion following the film gave our audience members more confidence in talking about the issues the film brought out and to take action in some way against cultural Marxism especially as uniting as Christians
For the screening of TLTTAC
Powerful message all need to hear.
Living Waters Chapel in Caro, Michigan, will be showing "Letter to the American Church" on October 11th at 7:00pm! Looking forward to it!
