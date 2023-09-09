Campaign Image

Letter to the American Church

Raised:

 USD $73,596

Campaign created by American Letter Productions

Campaign funds will be received by American Letter Productions LLC

Letter to the American Church

Give to a new campaign!  Help us to raise funds for the Letter to the American Church Film, based on the book by Eric Metaxas, Letter to the American Church.  We want this important message to get out far and wide and pray that many in the church will be encouraged to speak out to the obvious attack on the American church and to the American way of life and culture.  As the church is the conscience of the state, Christians need to take a bold stand against the evils of the day.  

Silence is not an option.  God calls us to defend the unborn, to confront the lies of cultural Marxism, and to battle the globalist tyranny that crushes human freedom.  Confident that this is His fight, the Church must overcome fear and enter the fray, armed with the spiritual weapons of prayer, self-sacrifice, and love.  We need your help in funding this film which will expose more people to this important message.

Recent Donations
Show:
CFC Spruce Grove Canada
$ 130.00 USD
5 days ago

We hosted Letter to the American Church at our church. Though we are Canadian we loved the content.

FBC Peachtree City
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Dale Anderson
$ 39.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for your wonderful work. It has encouraged us to continue to fight the good fight. God bless you!

FaithChannel
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Hi Rachel here is that payment.

Linda Jackson
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

I am praying this film and book makes America open her eyes

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for allowing our church to view "Letter to the American Church."

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

We are showing the movie on Nov. 3. Joy Baptist Church. Here is our donation. Thanks

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you so much! Many blessings from Aitkin Minnesota.

Cityview Community Church
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

This was a well-received movie for our congregation. Thank you for allowing us to stream this on September 29.

Anonymous Giver
$ 153.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank . Thank you for taking the time in producing it because it echoes and articulates what many people are trying to say but may not know how. The 20-minute discussion following the film gave our audience members more confidence in talking about the issues the film brought out and to take action in some way against cultural Marxism especially as uniting as Christians

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Cornerstone Sparks Foursq
$ 23.00 USD
2 months ago

The Mountain Church
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

For the screening of TLTTAC

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

Tim and Veronica Bratton
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Powerful message all need to hear.

Living Waters Chapel
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Living Waters Chapel in Caro, Michigan, will be showing "Letter to the American Church" on October 11th at 7:00pm! Looking forward to it!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo