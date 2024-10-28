Ms. Jeannette Needs New Wheels

Jeannette, or as she is more frequently referred to in our household, Ms. Jeannette, has been such a blessing to CBC and more specifically, to Kairos. She leads the fish classroom as well as assists with many other necessary tasks in order to teach the young Kairos students. Jeannette has been working for Charleston Baptist’s Preschool Weekday program for 13 years. Before that she served as a Sunday School teacher for the kindergarten class at CBC and worked in childcare at a sister church for many years. Jeannette loves her family and has welcomed many of her students into her life, as if they were her own grandchildren. Since we do not have any family near by, Jeannette has been a tremendous blessing to us and my children adore her. As many of you know, transportation has become difficult, as her vehicle has become unreliable and too costly to repair with no end in sight for the needed repairs. We are asking for donations of any amount to put towards the purchase of a new vehicle for Jeannette to help her continue to serve her community and church family. We will match whatever donations are received up to $5,000, so let’s see what we can do with the Lord’s blessing our support from you!!