Let's bless Jim!

Jim, Dad.... To know him is to LOVE him. If you've been lucky enough to come across Jim in the neighborhood, at the store, at work, or even gone hunting with him, then you've surely been blessed by this incredible soul.

From Jim's invaluable repairing advice, to his building skills, to his insane depth of knowledge about practically everything... this man truly is a treasure and has helped more people than he even realizes. But it's his character... his integrity...the way he lives his life, the way he cares for others, and shows up, the way he helps someone at anytime and stops whatever he's doing to assist them. He's always protected his people, an absolutely righteous and heart centered man, husband, father, brother, son, cousin, neighbor, and co-worker. As himself—he's the greatest gift he has given this community.

He makes this world a better place- simply by being a living example of what a man should be, and everyone who comes into contact with him is better because of it...because the collective is nothing more than a reflection of the individuals who make it up...

As most of you know, Jim was paralyzed and this last year he has been rebuilding daily functions through therapies from the ground up with his bare hands and his whole heart... literally minute by minute day by day, in hopes to walk again and retain muscle mass. The amount of time and energy this has taken is staggering. And while he rebuilds his body functions and strength, the pressure and desire to continue necessary therapies grows considerably.

For as much as Jim has done for others, as much as he has blessed this community, his daughters would love for everyone to come together and BLESS HIM. Let's give him a fraction of what he so selflessly gives to others by rallying together and giving Jim the best present in the new year...helping to make his therapies less about whether he can afford them and more about being able to show up and put the work and effort required by his body. No more financial limitations. No more financial limitations to see the specialists he needs to progress this year, only the relief that he can actually schedule & arrive. Your donation will go directly to a Trust for Jim to use solely on therapies, medical needs, and rides to and from appointments.

Let's get Jim and his legs the therapy he continues to require on a daily basis in hopes to walk on his own, kick the soccer ball around with his grandsons, go hunting again, dance with his daughters and wife, not be in excrutiating pain from limited movements, and his passion of repairing and creating...a huge undertaking...

Donations go to continued therapies for his paralyzed legs, rideshare to and from appointments, specialty visits, and other medical needs and appointments not covered by insurances. Every donation is closer to the goal this year for required therapies so he doesn't regress.

Grateful for each of you and how you have come to know him.🫶✨️



