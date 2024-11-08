Supporting Gail after Hurricanes Helene and Milton

Raised:
USD $6,500
Campaign funds will be received by Gail Hamilton
Our friend and colleague, Gail Hamilton, has been devastated by the double hit of hurricanes Helene and Milton on the Gulf coast of Florida. Her home in Treasure Island is a total loss and she is at ground zero in terms of trying to start back up and build a new life and residence. Being a part-time resident of Florida myself and having worked and traveled with Gail over the past few years, when I saw the devastation of the hurricanes impact, I reached out and contacted her. Gail is a strong and independent woman but I asked her if we as friends and colleagues could somehow reach in and try to help her in a small way rebuild her life to which she humbly agreed.
Let’s come together at this critical time and special time of Thanksgiving for all we have and give a little of what we can to humbly help get Gail back on her feet in terms of rebuilding a home and her life.
Thank you, All !
James Conway
Houston, Texas and Vero Beach, Florida
Praying that our second gift will further meet your needs Gail. Thanks to Jim for keeping this campaign alive.
Sending and love and prayers to my buddy, Gail
Gail, I hope by now you have been able to start to rebuild your life in FL. Best wishes, and I look forward to keeping in touch. Max
I pray this gift will provide you some of your current needs as you recover from a dreadful hurricane season.
We Wish you The Best Gail ! Always, Bob
Gail - Sorry to hear about your home. I'm glad you are ok!
We love you, Gail and are praying for a new home and a bright new chapter in your life. Please come stay with us for a while.
I am very sorry to hear of the devastation to your home, Gail. My thoughts are with as you work towards restoring your life, as best that you can.
Gail - We are so sorry for what you are going through and we wish we were there to help you. We love you and are thinking about you! Leslie
Gail, Had no idea you were dealing with this situation. Hopefully this effort, thanks to Jim, will help you get back on your feet. Rich
Gail, so sorry to hear about your situation. Hope you get back to a place you want. Wish we had had the chance to work together again. All the best
🙏🙏
