Let's Help Epi Bridge the Gap

A Call for Compassion: Supporting Our Friend in Need

Let me tell you about my friend, Epifanio Gomez, Jr. (His friends call him Epi). Epi was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, and went to Holmes High School (GO HUSKIES). He honorably served a stint in the US Army, and has been an auto mechanic for over 40 years. He has been a volunteer catechist and sponsor for the St. Mary Magdalen RCIA team for over 20 years, and continues to help lead souls to Christ.

Epi has always been there for others in their time of need. Now it's our turn to stand by him. A severe back injury at the end of last year has left Epi unable to work, forcing him to deplete his savings while awaiting his disability interview. This hardworking man, who has selflessly volunteered his time at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, now faces the daunting challenge of keeping a roof over his head and food in his beloved dogs' bowls. Epi's unwavering commitment to his community and his country has touched countless lives.

Today, we have the opportunity to show him the same kindness and support he has shown others. Your contribution, no matter how small, will help Epi bridge this difficult gap, ensuring he can stay in his home and care for his loyal companions until he can get back on his feet. Let's come together and show Epi that his community stands with him, just as he has always stood for us.

Anyone who's known Epi knows what a blessing he is to have in our lives.

Now's our chance to bless him.