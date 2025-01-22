Support For The Lengkeek Family

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,

It is with broken hearts that we share the devastating loss of Eden, the beloved daughter of Ben and Susan Lengkeek, and sister to her twin, Olive.

Eden passed away unexpectedly, leaving their family in indescribable grief. She was a ray of sunshine—full of joy—and will forever remain a cherished part of their lives.

As they face the road ahead, Ben and Susan continue to seek the Lord’s strength and the peace that surpasses all understanding.

We are asking for your support to help:

• Cover outstanding medical expenses.

• Provide specialized medical evaluations and treatments for Olive to ensure her health and safety.

• Ease the strain of unexpected financial burdens, allowing Ben and Susan to focus on healing and caring for Olive.

Ben and Susan are devoted parents whose hearts and minds are consumed with love for their daughters—cherishing the memory of Eden while caring for Olive—as they navigate this time of profound sorrow. Your contribution, no matter the size, will not only help them cover expenses but also serve as a comforting reminder that they are surrounded by a community that cares.

If you are not in a position to contribute financially, you can still help by sharing this fundraiser with your network and lifting this family up in prayer.

We deeply appreciate any support you can offer and trust that God will provide comfort and peace as they move forward one step at a time.