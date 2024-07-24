Lend Giles a Hand

Raised:
USD $4,585
Campaign funds will be received by Giles Cunningham
On June 26, 2024 Giles was driving home from work when he was in a car accident so ridiculous it would be hard to believe if you saw it in a movie. He hit a vehicle abandoned, and unoccupied in a travel lane during rush hour going approximately 50mph.
He is lucky to be alive and the Volvo S60 he was driving quite literally saved his life. However it didn’t spare him from everything. He sustained whiplash and an L4 vertebrae fracture as well as many bumps and bruises. He has been out of work since the accident.
As a contractor he does not have sick pay, he exhausted his PTO, the advanced PTO the company offered, and the donated PTO they were graciously able to give him. Unfortunately he will now have to rely on short term disability until he is cleared to return to work which only pays 1/3 of his regular pay.
He is the sole provider for our household of 4 crazy kids, he works very hard, and still manages to be an amazing father and husband even on days I know he’s exhausted.
He now needs to focus on rest and recuperation which are not easy things for him. We are hoping he will not need any surgery, but he physically is not capable of having an MRI yet and we don’t know if he has nerve damage in his legs, particularly his right leg. It may be weeks, it may be months, but we don’t know yet. The not knowing is the hardest.
He is getting around in his back brace, but still needs help with many tasks as he can’t bend and twist or any of those types of movements. His spirit is broken and bruised right now, and he is so worried about being out of work and blaming himself for everything.
Please if you are able to make a donation do so, this is embarrassing for us to even have to ask but we have seen God’s hand at work and understand that this is not the time to be proud. Anything you can give helps and will go towards paying our bills until Giles is able to return to work full time.
If you are unable to help financially at this time, please pray for our family particularly for Giles’ full healing. We are specifically asking for the intercession of St. Gemma Galgani, and the Archangel Raphael.
We love you all so dearly. Prayers for full recovery.
God bless you all!
It is your time for you to receive without any shame or blame. You have given abundant love and kindness generously while being a faithful servant to your family, friends, and your country. Allow yourself grace and time to heal while karma takes the opportunity to return some of the good you have done in this world.
Many prayers and hugs your way Giles.
Hang it there, you got this!!!
Get well and keep praying
:-)
August 10th, 2024
Thank you so much for the generosity you all have shown in helping us during our time of need. We pray that God will bless you infinitely more than you have blessed us.
Giles had his EMG or nerve conduction study, and while he is still in a lot of pain there is no evidence of permanent nerve damage, Praise God!
Giles had his MRI finally this past week and it was not as positive as we had hoped, the height loss on the fractured vertebrae is 25-50% not the 10% the ER initially told us. He also has several issues with bulging discus and disc protrusion particularly at L5-S1. There is also some severe stenosis which is causing what’s called “drop foot”.
We meet with a neurosurgeon on August 27th and will find out if he needs to have surgery and go from there. The orthopedic said he can likely start physical therapy in about a month and he is still wearing a brace most of the time.
Please continue to pray for his full healing particularly through the intercession is St. Gemma Galgani.
He also just celebrated his 50th birthday and this year more than ever before we were glad to be able to celebrate him. I’ll attach a picture of him with the girls.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.