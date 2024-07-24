Lend Giles a Hand

On June 26, 2024 Giles was driving home from work when he was in a car accident so ridiculous it would be hard to believe if you saw it in a movie. He hit a vehicle abandoned, and unoccupied in a travel lane during rush hour going approximately 50mph.

He is lucky to be alive and the Volvo S60 he was driving quite literally saved his life. However it didn’t spare him from everything. He sustained whiplash and an L4 vertebrae fracture as well as many bumps and bruises. He has been out of work since the accident.

As a contractor he does not have sick pay, he exhausted his PTO, the advanced PTO the company offered, and the donated PTO they were graciously able to give him. Unfortunately he will now have to rely on short term disability until he is cleared to return to work which only pays 1/3 of his regular pay.

He is the sole provider for our household of 4 crazy kids, he works very hard, and still manages to be an amazing father and husband even on days I know he’s exhausted.

He now needs to focus on rest and recuperation which are not easy things for him. We are hoping he will not need any surgery, but he physically is not capable of having an MRI yet and we don’t know if he has nerve damage in his legs, particularly his right leg. It may be weeks, it may be months, but we don’t know yet. The not knowing is the hardest.



He is getting around in his back brace, but still needs help with many tasks as he can’t bend and twist or any of those types of movements. His spirit is broken and bruised right now, and he is so worried about being out of work and blaming himself for everything.

Please if you are able to make a donation do so, this is embarrassing for us to even have to ask but we have seen God’s hand at work and understand that this is not the time to be proud. Anything you can give helps and will go towards paying our bills until Giles is able to return to work full time.

If you are unable to help financially at this time, please pray for our family particularly for Giles’ full healing. We are specifically asking for the intercession of St. Gemma Galgani, and the Archangel Raphael.