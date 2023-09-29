Leighton's Army

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $26,815
Campaign funds will be received by Jacweir Breslin
January 10th, 2025
Dear friends and family,
We are so incredibly thankful for the outpouring of love and support we’ve received throughout this journey. Thanks to your donations, we’ve been able to provide Leighton with critical therapies that are making a significant difference in her quality of life. Your support has allowed us to access multiple Functional Neurology Intensives, which have helped to calm her nervous system and worked to connect her brain with her body. We’ve also been able to give Leighton multiple week-long, 2-a-day intensive physical therapy sessions, as well as additional therapy, all of which are helping her make incredible strides. Every single day we see progress and it is all thanks to your donations that we’ve been able to access these treatments.
Leighton, at just 2 years old, is truly a fighter, working tirelessly through physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and regular chiropractic care. We are so proud of her determination and her strength. She’s been a trooper through it all and we are amazed by the small victories we witness each day.
Here’s what we’ve been seeing from Leighton:
We are so incredibly proud of how far she’s come. This progress is a direct result of your kindness. We look forward to what the future holds for our little warrior. We can’t thank you enough for being a part of this journey and we are forever grateful for your prayers and support.
With endless appreciation,
The Breslins
