Leighton's Army

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $26,815

Campaign created by Jacweir Breslin

Campaign funds will be received by Jacweir Breslin

We are about to celebrate our daughter’s 1st Birthday. However, she is still stuck at 2 months old on a developmental level. Doctors and insurances alike have failed to give any answers, direction, or support.  

One year ago, after almost a full 24 labor, we were blessed with our beautiful baby girl, Leighton. She was limp and grunting, struggling to breathe. There was only a quick moment for my wife to hold her new baby girl before she was rushed off to the NICU for intensive care. Once there, she began to show signs of seizure-like activity. The neurologist diagnosed her with Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy or HIE for short. He then told us there was nothing that we could do and that we just had to wait and see how she would turn out. With God’s help we decided not to wait we were going to fight for our Leighton. 

Many doctors told us that this is just the way things will be for her but we refuse to accept that. My wife and I went to work trying to find any sort of treatment that could help her have a more normal life in the future. I started looking into Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) as it pertains to hypoxia in the brain. My findings were extremely encouraging. Study after study showed that HBOT can have a significant impact on hypoxic brain injury.  

God works in mysterious ways, my wife and I attended a continuing education seminar for our licenses and we discovered a doctor who specializes in this area. It was as if God was showing us that there is still so much hope for our little baby girl and he’s made it accessible to us.  

With God on our side, we decided to start building Leighton’s Army! Composed of the Church for prayer, HBOT for healing, and Functional Neurology doctors for restoring brain pathways, and everlasting love and support from her mother and I, we have done just that. In just 2 weeks of combined therapy we have seen incredible improvements. In the 1st week alone Leighton started sleeping through the night, she is starting to smile more, her body is more relaxed, her eye function is better, and she is even starting to try to play with her hands. We are so proud of our little baby girl!  

All of these therapies and all of this information has been a blessing for us, but comes at a hefty price. Since my wife has had to stop working to be home with Leighton full time, we are down to one income, and my income alone would not even cover half of what Leighton needs for a full year. Still, we will keep faith but we need help and support for our little Leighton. Including what we have already spent ($22.5K) we are looking at around 100k/year to cover the number of HBOT sessions, Functional Neurology sessions, and various pieces of equipment for Leighton’s home care. Unfortunately, insurance does not cover any of these costs because they are deemed “alternative” which means we are on our own. We know this is Leighton’s best chance at having a ‘normal’ life, which is where anyone reading this story comes in.  

Leighton is going to need an army of people to help her achieve her goals, which is why we are calling this cause Leighton’s Army. We are asking for help in raising $100k to cover her care. Any help, no matter how large or small is greatly appreciated and means the world to our little girl. We want to give her the best life we can and with your help and generous donations we will achieve what we have set out to accomplish. 

So help us build Leighton's Army and send what you can! God bless all who read this story. 
Recent Donations
Trent Bu
$ 150.00 USD
17 hours ago

Awesome update from you all. Continuing to pray for your family.

Alice and Art Picchi
$ 500.00 USD
3 days ago

With prayers for Leighton.

Steven Otis
$ 75.00 USD
6 months ago

Prayers and thoughts are with the Breslin family

Kevin and Laurie OShea
$ 500.00 USD
7 months ago

Our prayers are with you always See you soon!

Trent B
$ 75.00 USD
8 months ago

Praying for your family. I cannot donate too much towards your goal but I have faith that everything will be made right in the end. God bless you all.

Steve Moerdyk
$ 1000.00 USD
10 months ago

Jack, you are always in our prayers. Hope to see the three of you soon. Steveo

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
11 months ago

Prayers for you and your sweet baby girl…

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Sue & Ted Irwin
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Pamela L Murray
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

Joining leightons Army

Barbara and David Bruce
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Prayers and hugs

Robinson Wyse Pecoraro LoPiccolo Petschow Families
$ 370.00 USD
1 year ago

Breslin Cousins
$ 250.00 USD
1 year ago

Stephan Meekhof
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

👊🏻

Chuck Abraham
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

We pray for the best health solution

Jim and Debbie Epolito
$ 150.00 USD
1 year ago

God Bless your sweet baby girl!

Ann and Paul Flanagan
$ 150.00 USD
1 year ago

Gary and Michaeline
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless you all on this journey to help this precious child, Leighton.

Jim Colleen and family
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Sending prayers to your family.

Erik Carpenter
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Updates

Update #1

January 10th, 2025

Dear friends and family,

We are so incredibly thankful for the outpouring of love and support we’ve received throughout this journey. Thanks to your donations, we’ve been able to provide Leighton with critical therapies that are making a significant difference in her quality of life. Your support has allowed us to access multiple Functional Neurology Intensives, which have helped to calm her nervous system and worked to connect her brain with her body. We’ve also been able to give Leighton multiple week-long, 2-a-day intensive physical therapy sessions, as well as additional therapy, all of which are helping her make incredible strides. Every single day we see progress and it is all thanks to your donations that we’ve been able to access these treatments.

Leighton, at just 2 years old, is truly a fighter, working tirelessly through physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and regular chiropractic care. We are so proud of her determination and her strength. She’s been a trooper through it all and we are amazed by the small victories we witness each day.

Here’s what we’ve been seeing from Leighton:

  • Her head control has improved tremendously – she’s holding it up longer each day.
  • Leighton is engaging her core more and even starting to use her hands.
  • She is beginning to focus more, attempting to smile, laugh, and even try to talk.
  • Leighton has become more responsive to communication and is working on holding herself in a seated position.
  • The spasticity that was once present is decreasing
  • She is eating pureed food and soft solids with increasing independence.
  • She’s learning to drink from a cup and even starting to roll over.
  • Leighton is mimicking crawling motions and watching us eat with great interest.

We are so incredibly proud of how far she’s come. This progress is a direct result of your kindness. We look forward to what the future holds for our little warrior. We can’t thank you enough for being a part of this journey and we are forever grateful for your prayers and support.

With endless appreciation,

The Breslins

Update Update #1 Image

