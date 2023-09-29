



One year ago, after almost a full 24 labor, we were blessed with our beautiful baby girl, Leighton. She was limp and grunting, struggling to breathe. There was only a quick moment for my wife to hold her new baby girl before she was rushed off to the NICU for intensive care. Once there, she began to show signs of seizure-like activity. The neurologist diagnosed her with Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy or HIE for short. He then told us there was nothing that we could do and that we just had to wait and see how she would turn out. With God’s help we decided not to wait we were going to fight for our Leighton.





Many doctors told us that this is just the way things will be for her but we refuse to accept that. My wife and I went to work trying to find any sort of treatment that could help her have a more normal life in the future. I started looking into Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) as it pertains to hypoxia in the brain. My findings were extremely encouraging. Study after study showed that HBOT can have a significant impact on hypoxic brain injury.





God works in mysterious ways, my wife and I attended a continuing education seminar for our licenses and we discovered a doctor who specializes in this area. It was as if God was showing us that there is still so much hope for our little baby girl and he’s made it accessible to us.





With God on our side, we decided to start building Leighton’s Army! Composed of the Church for prayer, HBOT for healing, and Functional Neurology doctors for restoring brain pathways, and everlasting love and support from her mother and I, we have done just that. In just 2 weeks of combined therapy we have seen incredible improvements. In the 1st week alone Leighton started sleeping through the night, she is starting to smile more, her body is more relaxed, her eye function is better, and she is even starting to try to play with her hands. We are so proud of our little baby girl!





All of these therapies and all of this information has been a blessing for us, but comes at a hefty price. Since my wife has had to stop working to be home with Leighton full time, we are down to one income, and my income alone would not even cover half of what Leighton needs for a full year. Still, we will keep faith but we need help and support for our little Leighton. Including what we have already spent ($22.5K) we are looking at around 100k/year to cover the number of HBOT sessions, Functional Neurology sessions, and various pieces of equipment for Leighton’s home care. Unfortunately, insurance does not cover any of these costs because they are deemed “alternative” which means we are on our own. We know this is Leighton’s best chance at having a ‘normal’ life, which is where anyone reading this story comes in.





Leighton is going to need an army of people to help her achieve her goals, which is why we are calling this cause Leighton’s Army. We are asking for help in raising $100k to cover her care. Any help, no matter how large or small is greatly appreciated and means the world to our little girl. We want to give her the best life we can and with your help and generous donations we will achieve what we have set out to accomplish.





So help us build Leighton's Army and send what you can! God bless all who read this story.

#GivingTuesday

We are about to celebrate our daughter’s 1st Birthday. However, she is still stuck at 2 months old on a developmental level. Doctors and insurances alike have failed to give any answers, direction, or support.