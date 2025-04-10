Planning campaign against new mosque in Leicester

"Leicester Community Assist" have applied to turn the Knighton Lane East Football and Rugby Club into a "place of worship".

https://www.leicestermercury.co.uk/news/leicester-news/place-worship-plan-emerges-former-10090111

I am asking for donations toward the out of pocket expenses of a legal campaign to help resist it.

Those expenses will be £1,500, so I have set the limit of this appeal at £1,600 to include GiveSendGo fees.

As usual, none of the money will go to me but on the costs of fighting this application.