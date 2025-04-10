Planning campaign against new mosque in Leicester

Goal:
GBP £1,600
Raised:
GBP £120
"Leicester Community Assist" have applied to turn the Knighton Lane East Football and Rugby Club into a "place of worship".
https://www.leicestermercury.co.uk/news/leicester-news/place-worship-plan-emerges-former-10090111
I am asking for donations toward the out of pocket expenses of a legal campaign to help resist it.
Those expenses will be £1,500, so I have set the limit of this appeal at £1,600 to include GiveSendGo fees.
As usual, none of the money will go to me but on the costs of fighting this application.
Remigration
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.