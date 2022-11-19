Greg Lehmann

Friends and family, it is with a heavy heart that we are posting today. Greg and Mary are asking for your prayers for Greg’s recovery. On Tuesday, Greg wasn’t feeling well and became unexplainably lethargic and confused. Mary immediately rushed him to the hospital and he slipped into a coma. Greg is currently intubated and has a bacterial infection in his lungs that doctors are trying to clear up. Because of the intubation, he has been sedated. Repeated attempts to help him wake up have not been successful thus far. Greg is the primary breadwinner for his family and the owner of his own business. As such, we come to you again asking for any help that you may be able to provide. Donations are helpful for paying the bills while Greg is in the hospital and for the time of recovery ahead of him. Meals are helpful for Mary and the children as they try to navigate their new normal without their father present. Prayers are most especially appreciated, both for Greg’s recovery and return of all of his cognitive functions, as well as for Mary and the children as they go through what no one should have to go through twice. We ask for special intercession from their son Isaac who gained his heavenly crown on April 3, 2019. We thank you so much for everything this community has done for the Lehmann family and we are confident that this same community will rally once again and be an answer to prayer.

