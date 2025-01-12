Supporting The Legere’s Move

Butch and Lori Legere have been praying and searching for the last year looking for housing that will accommodate their physical needs. The housing that they have enjoyed for the last 8 years in Virginia is no longer available to them. They need an immediate placement. Unfortunately nothing has opened up in their local area.





We are so excited that God has opened the door to handicap accessible housing for them in New Hampshire.





Butch is currently navigating the long, tough battle with PSP, Parkinsonism, and Dementia. His health has quickly declined over the last year. He is in need of additional assistance and care. This has been a challenging season for them to navigate. Being close to resources and support he needs is vitally important at this stage of his journey.





Due to the medical challenges that they have been facing, Butch and Lori need our help to financially support them through this move. A cross country move comes with a lot of details to navigate and many expenses.

Their move date is January 29th - so the financial need is urgent to cover their moving expenses!





Your gift will go a long way towards getting Butch and Lori moved and settled into their new place so they can receive the care that they need.





Please consider partnering with us in prayer and giving a financial gift!

Any assistance you are able to provide is greatly appreciated!





Thank you for being a blessing to our family!

The Legere Family