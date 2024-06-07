Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,118
Campaign funds will be received by Serra Frank
Preparation for the Educate & Legalize Idaho Tour - scheduled from May 1st, 2025 - May 1st, 2026
The tour is a grassroots effort to raise awareness, promote education, and create discussion in the State of Idaho, about the Cannabis plant.
Just as reason follows logic, Legalization follows Education.
Help #LegalizeIdaho by supporting our educational tour!
Thank you for all the work you are doing. We are grateful that we can be a part of this and support the movement in Idaho!
