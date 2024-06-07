Campaign Image

Educate & Legalize Idaho Tour

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $1,118

Campaign created by Serra Frank

Campaign funds will be received by Serra Frank

Educate & Legalize Idaho Tour

Preparation for the Educate & Legalize Idaho Tour -  scheduled from May 1st, 2025 - May 1st, 2026

The tour is a grassroots effort to raise awareness, promote education, and create discussion in the State of Idaho, about the Cannabis plant.

Just as reason follows logic, Legalization follows Education.

Help #LegalizeIdaho by supporting our educational tour! 

Recent Donations
Show:
Boise Hempfest
$ 60.00 USD
10 days ago

Stripe-a-dee-do-dot
$ 250.00 USD
16 days ago

Govannon Studios
$ 250.00 USD
16 days ago

710 Spectrum LLC
$ 500.00 USD
23 days ago

Thank you for all the work you are doing. We are grateful that we can be a part of this and support the movement in Idaho!

Chris Valenzuela
$ 58.00 USD
7 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo