Legal Defense for SLAPP Suits Against Free Speech

Raised:
USD $350
Greetings. I'm seeking financial assistance in defending against two federal defamation lawsuits filed against me by a school librarian in Louisiana.
I've been investigating and reporting on the American Library Association for twenty five years. Ernest Istook, the author of the Children's Internet Protection Act, called me a "trusted source" about ALA.
My research was used by US Senator Mike Lee where he played a video clip I exposed. It was a video where the ALA's lawyer trained librarians to reframe inappropriate material for children as diversity and inclusion.
Watch on C-Span: https://www.c-span.org/video/standalone/?c5085234/user-clip-sen-lee-comments
Now, I am the American Library Association's target. Five defamation cases have been brought against me by librarians. Two I've already handled and prevailed in Illinois, one I'm in now in New Jersey but I'm not a named party, and two are the same lawsuit filed by the Louisiana school librarian, only she chose to file in two federal jurisdictions, New Jersey and Louisiana, significantly running up my legal fees.
As a result, I'm respectfully asking for financial assistance for defending in two federal courts at the same time. My guess is the final bill will be $200K, +- $50K.
All money collected will be forwarded to my attorneys. Unused money will be given to other individuals sued indirectly by American Library Association. That would include parents in Livingston, LA; Roxbury, NJ; Escambia County, FL; Gillette, WY; Nixa, MO; Prattville, AL; Llano County, TX, etc.
Please give what you will on Give Send Go.
If you are a librarian or otherwise fear retaliation, please give anonymously. Also, here are private ways to donate: CashApp $7DanK, Venmo @Dan-Kleinman-2, BTC Bitcoin Mainnet address is on SafeLibraries.
Here are the twin defamation lawsuit complaints:
Here is the school librarian's defamation lawsuit against the parents:
Please donate $5, $10, or whatever you can today—and share this with five friends who care about family justice and free speech.
Sincerely, thank you.
Thank you for protecting children at great personal risk and little reward. It is God's work.
Thank you for exposing the ALA and keep going.
